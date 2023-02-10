ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

B-Cell Therapy for MS: What to Share

Suppose a doctor has recommended B-cell therapy for you, or for a family member or close friend, to treat multiple sclerosis (MS). You’ve got good reason to feel optimistic. These medications have been helpful in avoiding MS relapses and easing symptoms. It’s a good idea to share that optimism with your loved ones. Just also remember to talk honestly about the realities of B-cell therapy, and don’t be shy if you need support.
techaiapp.com

What’s Your Sleep Style?

Each of us has an innate sleep style that can affect every part of our lives, from personal to professional. Figuring out yours can help you get the most out of the hours you’re awake and improve the quality of your sleep. What Is Sleep Style?. Your sleep style...
techaiapp.com

Trail Mix Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds

These yummy trail mix cookies are a handful of trail mix in cookie form! You’ll absolutely love these trail mix packed cookies for on the go or a sweet treat at home. We have some pretty delicious 5-star cookie recipes here on Fit Foodie Finds — everything from our monster cookies to our oatmeal chocolate chip cookies to our chocolate chunk almond butter cookies, but this is our first trail mix cookie! We hope you love this amazing cookie recipe as much as we do 😀

Comments / 0

Community Policy