Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
'Miracle' baby pulled alive from rubble in Turkey's Antakya days after quake
Amid the anguish in quake-stricken Turkey, FRANCE 24 brings you the remarkable story of a baby girl called Aliye Dagli, pulled alive from the rubble of her home in Antakya almost six days after the devastating February 6 earthquakes – when experts say the chances of finding survivors is lower than 10 percent. Our reporters Julie Dungelhoeff and Nadia Massih have her story.
France 24
Turkey earthquake survivors face despair, as rescues wane
Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals Monday, while the desperate search for anyone still alive likely entered its last hours. FRANCE 24's correspondent Jasper Mortimer visited a field hospital that opened today in İskenderun, one of the cities worst hit by the earthquake.
France 24
‘It’s too much’: Waiting for the dead in Turkey’s quake-stricken Nurdagi
From our special correspondent in Turkey – Search and rescue teams are still at work amid an apocalyptic landscape in Nurdagi, a southeastern Turkish town near the epicentre of the January 6 earthquakes. But at this point they are looking for the remains of the dead, not survivors. Nazle...
France 24
Faster and cheaper: Turkey's construction sector blamed for scale of earthquake devastation
From our special correspondent in Osmaniye, Turkey – Developers in Turkey’s construction sector are in the hot seat and dozens have been arrested following the earthquakes that caused the collapse of thousands of multi-storey buildings and individual houses on February 6, killing tens of thousands. FRANCE 24's Shona Bhattacharyya, Ludovic de Foucaud and Hussein Asad report from Osmaniye, Turkey.
France 24
Turkey-Syria quake, one week on: Hundreds of thousands homeless as death toll nears 36,000
The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed above 35 thousand. More than a million others are now homeless, living on the streets in below freezing temperatures, or waiting for their loved ones bodies to be recovered. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Gaziantep, Turkey, Thameen Al Kheetan reports.
France 24
'It is my duty to give back,' says foreign student helping quake survivors in Turkey
From our special correspondent in Gaziantep – Nearly a week after the deadly earthquake in southern Turkey, foreign students Abdelaziz, Ahmed Ali, Yassir and Mustafa are helping survivors of the quake in the city of Gaziantep. They say they are happy to give back to the country that has given them so much, and that they have fallen in love with.
France 24
Live: UN says Syria agrees to open new border crossings for quake aid
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced late on Monday as the total death toll surpassed 35,000. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Hope, resources in short supply as Syria rescue efforts press on
It has been hours since the last rescue, when two people were pulled from the rubble by rescuers with only the most basic equipment. "There is no hope" for survivors, said Alaa Moubarak, the head of Jableh's civil defence. "Even so, with every step, we stop and scream: is anyone...
France 24
Israeli air strike hits Hamas complex in Gaza: military
The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person was killed in a pre-dawn Israeli army raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the scene of near-relentless violence over the past year. The army did not immediately comment on the Nablus raid. But in Gaza, it said it had struck "an...
France 24
Survivors still being rescued five days after Turkey-Syria quake as toll tops 28,000
Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 28,000. Rescuers also pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Focus on humanitarian crisis as Turkey-Syria quake toll hits 35,000
Kahramanmaras (Turkey) (AFP) – Rescue teams began winding down the search for survivors on Monday as the focus switched to tackling a dire humanitarian disaster caused by the earthquake that has left more than 35,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. Syria, already wracked by 12 years of civil war,...
Nilay Aydogan dead at 30: Basketball player tragically killed in Turkey earthquake after ‘going to visit grandmother’
TURKISH basketball player Nilay Aydogan has been found dead following last week's devastating earthquake. The 30-year-old played for Turkish Super League side Cankaya University. The tragedy happened while Aydogan went to visit her grandmother in Malayta. Aydogan's grandmother's apartment complex collapsed as the earthquake struck. The basketball player and her...
France 24
Live: Syria's Assad requests UN help as total quake deaths surpass 35,000
The rescue phase following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6 is "coming to a close" with urgency now switching to providing shelter and food to survivors, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo on Monday. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad asked for international aid for reconstruction at a meeting with Griffiths as the total death toll surpassed 35,000. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Turkey's fault lines: Could more have been done to limit quake damage?
Imagine your world collapsing around you in the middle of the night. That is literally what happened to so many in Turkey and Syria. Eight days on from the earthquake of the Century, the odd miracle like the one witnessed by our team in Antakya still occurring but that is fleeting solace for relatives and survivors. It is easy in hindsight to lay blame for the 37,000 confirmed dead while the residents give it their all.
France 24
Australia's beloved koalas are under threat of extinction
When you think Australia, you think of koalas, but this could change... Koala populations have been on the decline for several years and since recent wildfires ravaged Australian forests the animal has been placed on the country's endangered species list in 2022. Increased stress levels puts the animal at a higher risks of contracting diseases like chlamydia or lukemia. Only a few tens of thousands remain in the country today.
France 24
US shoots down another flying object, the fourth in eight days
Another unidentified flying object has been downed by US combat aircraft in North American airspace. The latest incident came on Sunday over Lake Huron. It's the fourth object shot out of the sky by U.S. fighter jets in eight days, along with ones over Alaska and Canada and a suspected Chinese spy balloon. FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn has the details.
Comments / 0