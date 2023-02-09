Read full article on original website
Atlanta named No. 1 hub for Black-owned businesses in U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has been named the No. 1 hub in the United States for Black-owned businesses, according to a new study. Officials from lendingtree.com say data shows that Atlanta has 8,663 Black-owned businesses and is the highest rate in the U.S. with 7.4%. According to...
AT&T Dream in Black program celebrates ‘Black Future Makers’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AT&T Dream In Black Future Makers Program is a celebration of Black dreamers and their accomplishments. The program is not only celebrating Black leaders but connecting people to other artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers who are pushing the culture forward, impacting their communities, and inspiring everyone to pursue their dreams.
Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Georgia Feb. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the cities of Atlanta and Commerce, Georgia to tout the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its effect on Georgia. The state has received $3.6 billion for infrastructure improvements. These include $19.3 million for MARTA to...
Tree topples onto several cars in Tucker condo community
Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death.
Deadly ambulance delays continue, while city’s tactical unit sits idle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you call 911, you expect help quickly. But as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered in our extensive reporting last year, that doesn’t always happen. Case in point: An Atlanta man waited hours before law enforcement discovered his mother’s lifeless body because they...
Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo is underway at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The expo is the largest public health event nationally that takes a deep dive into black health. It includes topics such as clinical trial diversity, fibroids, kidney disease, mental health, senior body sculpting, multiple myeloma, shingles, and women’s health.
How to avoid fraudulent contractors when cleaning up after a storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It happens every time there’s a catastrophic weather event. Homeowners overwhelmed with storm damage need repairs and don’t have to look far. The state attorney general and insurance commissioner issued a warning after January tornadoes brought in a flood of fraudulent contractors.
Flight prices soar due to oil costs, inflation, and demand
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Flight prices are going up and air travel experts say it will be a while before costs come back down. “It’s like I don’t think anyone could afford that,” said Erica Mattingly, who was flying from Atlanta to Dallas. “It’s expensive. It’s...
Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed
People who live at Northlake Manor Condominiums near Lawrenceville Highway, were having a nice quiet Saturday night when they heard a loud noise.
‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Carolyn Shakoor was first diagnosed with breast cancer at 38, then again at 50, she couldn’t believe it. “No, not at all, not at all, education is key,” she said. But she is thankful she caught it early both times. “A lot of...
Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Memorial Drive SE and Moreland Avenue SE after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. According to investigators, the...
Woman missing in Cherokee County after leaving for dinner
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 65-year-old woman. She has been identified as Laura Ann Linde. She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and 95 pounds. The last contact with Laura was via text message at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Laura was...
$25 million grant to improve safety, add resources in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved two grants worth $25 million to provide upgrades, resources, and equipment needed to improve safety. According to officials, the board approved Gwinnett Transportation to apply for grants as a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding...
Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Metro Atlanta leaders need your help saving lives. Cobb County health officials said more than 120 people died from opioids in 2021, and 97 of those were from Fentanyl. “The crisis is happening in the community. Absolutely we’re having an opioid crisis in our community,”...
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first Black “First Lady” Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom will be laid to rest Monday. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, known as Bunnie, passed away surrounded by her family in southwest Atlanta on Feb. 2. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was thrust into public life as the...
INTERVIEW: Publix officials bring some Super Bowl themed snacks to the morning show
A new Black History Month celebration of art exhibit is set to open Saturday afternoon at the Gwinnett County Public Library. Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after...
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Residents in Pike Co. can apply for FEMA relief due to tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents who live in Pike County can now apply for FEMA assistance after the county was added to a major disaster declaration due to tornadoes and severe storms on Jan. 12. Last month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a...
Emory University officials update COVID-19 policy for students, staff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emory University officials announced an update to the COVID-19 policy. According to Emory University officials, students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say that Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for health sciences students in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and those university employees are already subject to EHC immunization requirements.
