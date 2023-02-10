Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Slowik vs. Kingsbury? Texans Hire Coach to Ryans Staff
The Houston Texans have hired Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator under coach DeMeco Ryans.
Yardbarker
NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Micah Parsons Reveals The 1 Player He Wants Cowboys To Sign
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. The team is littered with Pro Bowl caliber players on that side of the ball, including Trevon Diggs and Leighton Vander Esch. One of those Pro Bowlers, Micah Parsons, has revealed his choice to add to an already stacked team - ...
Yardbarker
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James
A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco due to his left ankle. Instead of being...
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic had the chance to play together for the first time on Saturday night, taking the Dallas Mavericks to OT against the Sacramento Kings, although they couldn't finish the job and ended up losing a hard-fought game, 133-128. These two are expected to do great things...
Yardbarker
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Yardbarker
New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets
The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hiring Pep Hamilton Is Absolutely The Right Move For 2023 And Beyond
With coaches being let go all over the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring in one particular offensive mind to help Kenny Pickett develop, and that would be the mind of Pep Hamilton. He was recently let go by DeMeco Ryans while searching for his new staff with the Houston Texans. Even though the Steelers have Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan at QB coach, Hamilton can be a key piece to this coaching staff and develop Pickett into a high-quality starter.
Cowboys Trade for Bills WR Stefon Diggs is a 'Need,' Says Trevon
Trevon Diggs is making a Cowboys plea, starting a campaign to get Bills WR Stefon Diggs to Dallas.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Great Cam Heyward Featured In Super Bowl Commercial
The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't playing in the big game on Sunday, but one current Steelers' player was on your TV. That player was defensive captain, Cameron Heyward. There had been several teasers for the nearly 2-minute commercial, but there wasn't a clear direction on what exactly the commercial would be advertising.
chatsports.com
Cowboys Rumors, Trade For Mike Evans Or Keenan Allen, Tony Pollard, Trade Targets & 2023 Free Agents
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 7:07 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWho wins the NFC East next year? Type ‘NYG’ for the Giants, Type ‘WAS’ for the Commanders, Type ‘DAL’ for the Cowboys & Type ‘PHI’ for the Eagles.
Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run
Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
WFAA
Chiefs, Eagles fans in North Texas watch their teams in the Super Bowl
A big watch party was held at Texas Live! in Arlington, where both Chiefs and Eagles fans gathered for the Super Bowl.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Commanders, Sam Howell, Cowboys, Tony Pollard
NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says the Buccaneers are expected to eat all of QB Tom Brady‘s $35 million in dead money this season as they focus on making this season a “clean up the books” year. Garafolo adds Tampa Bay will be in the market for...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley
Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked if there was a chance he would have returned to the Saints this season and unexpectedly spoke about the Washington Commanders organization. “Everyone’s waiting to see what happens in Washington,” Payton told Adam Schein. “And there was some interest from some potential ownership groups that are gonna be bidding on, currently had bid on that team, that were getting ahead of the game saying, ‘Hey, if we get awarded this team, would you?’ And so there were a lot of different things at play. That’s a place that’s had a great tradition. Like, when I came into the league, Adam, my first two years were in Philly. My next four years were New York Giants. And then my next three were the Cowboys. My whole entire NFL career prior to New Orleans was NFC East. And what happened to that program?”
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Yardbarker
Texans Hiring Vikings Asst. QBs Jerrod Johnson As New QBs Coach
Johnson interviewed for the Texans in recent weeks. The Texans just hired 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator so their staff is really coming together. Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in...
