Yardbarker

NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Micah Parsons Reveals The 1 Player He Wants Cowboys To Sign

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. The team is littered with Pro Bowl caliber players on that side of the ball, including Trevon Diggs and Leighton Vander Esch. One of those Pro Bowlers, Micah Parsons, has revealed his choice to add to an already stacked team - ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”

Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Yardbarker

New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets

The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.
Yardbarker

Steelers Hiring Pep Hamilton Is Absolutely The Right Move For 2023 And Beyond

With coaches being let go all over the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring in one particular offensive mind to help Kenny Pickett develop, and that would be the mind of Pep Hamilton. He was recently let go by DeMeco Ryans while searching for his new staff with the Houston Texans. Even though the Steelers have Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan at QB coach, Hamilton can be a key piece to this coaching staff and develop Pickett into a high-quality starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Great Cam Heyward Featured In Super Bowl Commercial

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't playing in the big game on Sunday, but one current Steelers' player was on your TV. That player was defensive captain, Cameron Heyward. There had been several teasers for the nearly 2-minute commercial, but there wasn't a clear direction on what exactly the commercial would be advertising.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
ARIZONA STATE
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked if there was a chance he would have returned to the Saints this season and unexpectedly spoke about the Washington Commanders organization. “Everyone’s waiting to see what happens in Washington,” Payton told Adam Schein. “And there was some interest from some potential ownership groups that are gonna be bidding on, currently had bid on that team, that were getting ahead of the game saying, ‘Hey, if we get awarded this team, would you?’ And so there were a lot of different things at play. That’s a place that’s had a great tradition. Like, when I came into the league, Adam, my first two years were in Philly. My next four years were New York Giants. And then my next three were the Cowboys. My whole entire NFL career prior to New Orleans was NFC East. And what happened to that program?”
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Yardbarker

Texans Hiring Vikings Asst. QBs Jerrod Johnson As New QBs Coach

Johnson interviewed for the Texans in recent weeks. The Texans just hired 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator so their staff is really coming together. Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in...
