As you make progress in your game, paying close attention to your score begins to matter more and more. Milestones like breaking 100 feel like a really big deal. But for mid-handicappers hoping to continue to improve, going from breaking 100 to breaking 90 can feel like a big leap. There’s certainly plenty of work to be done, but it can be difficult to discern what area should receive the most attention for maximum improvement.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO