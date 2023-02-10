ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Stanford raises undergraduate tuition by 7%

Stanford’s Board of Trustees has approved a 7% increase in undergraduate tuition for the 2023-24 academic year — rising the cost of attendance to $82,406. Financial aid will increase as well, fully covering tuition and room and board for students coming from families with annual incomes below $100,000 with “typical assets.”
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

A tradition reborn: Full Moon on the Quad’s unauthorized return

Under a clear, dark sky last Sunday night, hundreds of students resurrected the long-absent Stanford tradition of “Full Moon on the Quad” (FMOTQ) for the first time since January 2020. First held in the 1940s as a student-led rite of passage where senior men presented roses and exchanged...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford Film Society is back — and has big plans

It’s 7 p.m. on a Sunday night. You’re tired of doing homework and desperately wish for an escape for the next two hours. You have an “a-ha” moment and remember that the Stanford Film Society hosts biweekly movie screenings on Sunday nights. Stanford Film Society (SFS)...
STANFORD, CA
Golf.com

Want to break 90? Work on this part of your game, says Top 100 Teacher

As you make progress in your game, paying close attention to your score begins to matter more and more. Milestones like breaking 100 feel like a really big deal. But for mid-handicappers hoping to continue to improve, going from breaking 100 to breaking 90 can feel like a big leap. There’s certainly plenty of work to be done, but it can be difficult to discern what area should receive the most attention for maximum improvement.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
Stanford Daily

Stanford Online High School student creates AI detector

For professors that may be worried about students using AI like ChatGPT on their assignments, Stanford Online High School junior Benjamin Klieger has a solution. Over winter break, Klieger launched CheckforAi, a platform that attempts to use machine learning to detect whether AI was used to generate text in anything from essays to emails.
STANFORD, CA
Phoenix New Times

Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona

Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
ARIZONA STATE
Golf.com

Inspired by the WM Phoenix Open party scene? Try a Chugbud

The WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party in golf, and it’s no secret that the beers are flowing in Scottsdale this week. The fans on 16 have been rowdier than ever, as evidenced by yesterday’s streaker moment …. If the scene on your television screen is taking...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Stanford Daily

Cuisine off Campus: Tofu House is worth the trip

“Cuisine off Campus” reviews food near Stanford’s campus. We consider what matters to college students: How close is the restaurant? How expensive is the food? And, most importantly, how tasty is it? We hope to help you find your next favorite spot!. So Gong Dong Tofu House on...
STANFORD, CA
Marcus Ringo

“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against Natives

A Scottsdale business owner has been charged with disorderly conduct for a confrontation with a group of Native American dancers in front of his gallery in Old Town Scottsdale. He spouted off a racist rant including demeaning and sexual slurs in the dancer's native language. That's not a good look for a business profiting from indigenous art for decades.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

