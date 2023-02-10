Read full article on original website
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
ADOT Email Warns Drivers to prepare for Snow in the High CountrySuzy Jacobson CherryArizona State
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime ShowWilliamGlendale, AZ
UFOs Shot Down! Are They Planning Something?Marcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Driver in Paradise Valley seen blasting through red light at over 120mph
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver was caught on surveillance video going more than 120 miles per hour and running a red light in Paradise Valley overnight. The Paradise Valley Police Department posted the following video to Twitter, asking drivers to be cautious during periods when there is little traffic on the roads and while passing through intersections across the Valley.
AZFamily
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Described as a mix between tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. And these new converts need a place to play, which has left many cities, towns and homeowners associations trying to keep pace. In some cases, these passionate, zealous fans are advocating that basketball and tennis courts be converted into pickleball courts. As Arizona’s Family Investigates found, it’s pitting neighbor against neighbor, in some cases leading to lawsuits.
themesatribune.com
Mesa dairy farm becoming ‘The Block’ megaproject
The new owner of former dairy land at Elliot and Sossaman roads is moving at full steam to transform the 273-acre ranch into an industrial park with the specifications to attract Mesa’s next industrial megaproject. Shopoff Realty Investments paid $80 million for the parcels of unincorporated Maricopa County land...
Fronteras Desk
Lost Arizona hiker found guilty of starting 3 forest fires in 2018
A Tempe man was found guilty Monday of starting three separate forest fires in northern Arizona in 2018. Philip Powers set out to hike about 18 miles in the Coconino and Prescott national forests in 2018 when he got lost. He didn’t have enough water and started three different fires...
AZFamily
Serious crash closes Pima Road in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have confirmed that a serious crash in Scottsdale left two people in a ditch with one man reportedly unconscious in the driver’s seat. According to Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, a single-vehicle crash was reported near Pima Road and Downing Olsen, near Loop...
tourcounsel.com
Superstition Springs Center | Shopping mall in Mesa, Arizona
Superstition Springs Center is a shopping mall located in Mesa, Arizona. It is owned by Macerich, and was developed by Westcor. The anchors at the mall are Dillard's, JCPenney, and Macy's. The mall also has Picture Show as a junior anchor and a freestanding Cheesecake Factory. The mall features an...
ABC 15 News
Cave Creek ranch with buried Santa Fe Railroad cars for sale now for $1.35 million
Check out this awesome ranch property in Cave Creek for sale now for $1,350,000. Buried in the backyard are Santa Fe Railroad cars that offer a special hideaway and more space! The property is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty (Ryan Buckley and Lori Cedarstrom). Photos/info from Listerpros.
citysuntimes.com
7 winter energy saving tips for Arizona homes
Although winters may be short and relatively mild in the Phoenix area, it doesn’t take long for the heating costs to add up. With a few simple changes, you can significantly reduce your energy consumption without negatively affecting your comfort. Here are a few tips that can help:. 1....
KTAR.com
Here are tips for flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The Valley is hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors this week for Super Bowl LVII, and they have to go home at some point. That’s why Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is preparing to see its highest number of travelers on record Monday after the confetti has fallen at State Farm Stadium.
Go Inside the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Golf's Wildest Weekend
Yes, the Super Bowl was in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend, and brought with it the critical mass of partying that accompanies the Big Game every year. But golf fans would happily argue that the single biggest party in Phoenix this year had nothing to do with football. Instead, the boogieing happened at the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, which plays host each year to the Waste Management Phoenix Open—famously the rowdiest event on the PGA Tour calendar. That's thanks in large part to the 16th hole, which is basically unlike any other in golf: it's surrounded on three sides by a multi-tier grandstand full of wild fans (and players eager to pump those fans up). But the action inside the ropes is only part of the fun. The Waste Management has become a genuine phenomenon not just in the world of golf but the broader sporting consciousness for the way it leans all the way in—for the zany characters (not typically seen at country clubs) that find their fullest expression this weekend. Scroll through to see some of the wildest scenes from the weekend.
Golf Digest
This tour pro continued his tradition of tossing beer money to fans at the WM Phoenix Open this weekend
Always play to your audience. With the Waste Management crowd energized (to say the least) and ravenous to cheer or jeer, it’s always in a tour pro’s best interest to get on TPC Scottsdale’s good side as early as possible. Rookies and younger PGA stars could learn a thing or two from WM Phoenix Open veteran Ryan Palmer, who has learned how to tame the beast in the most ingenious of ways.
citysuntimes.com
Local pet shelter hosting free adoption event through Feb. 14
While so many are into Super Bowl LVII and WM Phoenix Open activities this weekend, there are still cats and dogs out there seeking their forever homes across the Valley. Local pet shelter Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is currently packed and unable to assist with its rural rescue efforts, meaning helping any strays or pets with medical issues in the Valley.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
KTAR.com
Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes close in Chandler after crash
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said. The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Initially, the crash blocked the HOV, left...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix unveils shipping container housing as homelessness solution
The city and a local developer recently unveiled a new housing project that’s solar-powered and created from repurposed shipping containers in downtown Phoenix. A new sustainable housing concept was recently unveiled in downtown Phoenix. Called Sparkbox, these dwelling units are manufactured out of repurposed shipping containers and are not...
onscene.tv
(Pre-Arrival) Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Mobile Home Fire | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-11-2023 | 3:30 AM LOCATION: 7100 South 51st Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of an unknown fire near the 7100 block of South 51st Avenue around 3:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews found a large mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working structure fire and deployed hand lines for fire attack. Crews achieved quick knock down on the main body of fire affectively stopping the blaze from spreading to any nearby properties. No injuries have been reported and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
12news.com
Why did the Blue Moon commercial have Coors Light and Miller Lite in it?
PHOENIX — If you were wondering why Coors Light and Miller Light were featured for the majority of a Blue Moon commercial, you aren't alone. Near the end of the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LVII, fans saw what some are already calling the best commercial of the evening.
The WM Phoenix Open banned bottles from its raucous par 3 16th hole, prompting a war of beer snakes to break out
Fans attempt their own sort of waste management at the Phoenix Open, which has a reputation as the rowdiest tournament in golf. It lives up to the hype.
fox10phoenix.com
Chaos at Phoenix Open, a child's 'inappropriate' pig drawing: This week's offbeat, heartwarming headlines
From a half-naked man at the Phoenix Open to a trio of football fans who have never missed a Super Bowl, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are our top unusual, heartwarming headlines for Feb. 4-10: 1. Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM...
Private Planes Flock to Arizona for Super Bowl, Phoenix Open
The combination of the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open patrons isn’t just causing major upheaval to the region on the ground — it’s also causing traffic in the air with a high volume of private planes. Throughout the week, metro Phoenix airports will see over 4,000...
