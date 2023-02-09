Read full article on original website
Related
thedefiant.io
AshSwap the first stable-swap DEX Launches on MultiversX Mainnet
AshSwap, the first stable-swap DEX on the MultiversX blockchain (previously Elrond Network), is officially launching on the MultiversX mainnet on February 17. The DEX will seamlessly bridge critical DeFi functions and provide tighter spreads with a fraction of the liquidity on MultiversX. In November 2021, AshSwap successfully raised $2.5 million...
thedefiant.io
NY Orders Paxos to Cease Issuing Binance USD
The U.S.-based stablecoin company Paxos will stop issuing the Binance USD after facing pressure from regulators, Binance, the largest centralized crypto exchange, said on Monday. Paxos was ordered to cease issuing Binance USD by the New York Department of Financial Services. The news was reported by The Wall Street Journal...
Comments / 0