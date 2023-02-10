Read full article on original website
Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal purgatory. The sheer volume of applications has also created a backlog of roughly 2 million candidates, resulting in wait times exceeding three months. Further delaying the loan forgiveness process for many applicants are ongoing proceedings in a $6 billion settlement against a group of colleges, many of which are private for-profit institutions accused of defrauding students and other misconduct. Several colleges named in the settlement have appealed the decision.
Dozens of bills that aim to ban or prohibit access to gender transition surgeries , hormone therapy, or puberty blockers for minors are being considered in several state legislatures. Montana, Oklahoma , Tennessee, Idaho, and South Dakota's state legislatures advanced legislation this week that would restrict or ban people under...
(WTVO) — Nearly a quarter of a million students, across 21 states, are unaccounted for within the American education system, according to a new report. The analysis, conducted by the Associated Press and Stanford University, found the missing 230,000 students did not move out of state, nor did they sign up for private or homeschooling: […]
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
After conservative opponents said that a US high school curriculum on African-American history amounted to "woke indoctrination," the program was altered. A draught of the new advanced-level course was criticized by Florida Republicans as having no instructional value.
In a new ad, the 2024 candidate with presidential aspirations talks about changing public schools as we know them. Former President Donald J. Trump has come out with a new plan that would drastically alter American public education as a part of his 2024 campaign for the presidency. He put out a video on his Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom outlining the details of his plan:
She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
For LaToya Tokley, a single mother of three from Tampa, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign to cut down the curriculum of Black history in the state’s schools has not bothered her as much it has inspired her to take action. And many Black parents are with her. Tokley,...
These students didn’t move out of state, and they didn’t sign up for private school or home-school, according to publicly available data.
Despite pushback, the College Board is forging ahead with its pilot AP course and talked to ESSENCE about the curriculum, just in time for Black History Month. On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board unveiled the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
Anti-Black bias and lack of teacher referrals are keeping Black students out of gifted school programs, a scholar suggests.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up with how public education is changing: ckbe.at/national. Until now, it was one of the pandemic’s great mysteries: Where did the missing students go?. When classes resumed in fall...
“I knew this bill was going to pass, but could you not do it during Black History Month?” said state Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Richland County Democrat.
Over the last few years, Republicans have claimed the mantle of the party of “parental rights.” Whether it’s fighting back against leftist political indoctrination in schools or school choice, the GOP has framed itself as the party that supports parents, not the government, deciding what’s best for their children.
A bake sale on Clemson University's campus was held on the first day of Black History Month in opposition to affirmative action. Cookies were sold for prices based on the buyer's race. The post Clemson University ‘Affirmative Action Bake Sale’ Cookie Prices Based On The Buyer’s Race appeared first on NewsOne.
After any incident in which a black man is killed by police, legacy media outlets will blow it up to fit the Black Lives Matter narrative, no matter how dubious the circumstances or how uncommon truly unjustified encounters are. Police officers get no such concern when these situations are reversed, however.
