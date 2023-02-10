Dylan Raiola and Jadyn Davis are two recruits who will have a major impact on the 2024 college football recruiting class and here’s where things stand. When it comes to the 2024 college football recruiting class, things are starting to heat up and one of the big questions is where will some of the top quarterbacks such as Dylan Raiola and Jadyn Davis land.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO