Ann Arbor, MI

College Football News

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams

NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?. – College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Sunday. We’re used to doing this for college football bowl projections, and this is so much easier in...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Oklahoma, Texas Announcement

It's official. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are entering the SEC earlier than expected. Among those to react was college football commentator Paul Finebaum, who appeared on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss the expedited move on Monday. Telling the WJOX hosts: I think it ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Nasty College Basketball Brawl

Things got pretty heated out in Santa Barbara in yesterday's college basketball game between BWC bout between the Gauchos and UC Davis. Andre Kelly and Ty Johnson got into it late in the second half, leading to a brawl that spilled into the crowd and even knocked down an elderly couple. The sports ...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Magnolia State Live

Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own

In the first reported sighting to a newspaper since 2019, a Bogue Chitto man ignited a flame illuminating tales of black panthers across the state this week. While the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officially claims there has never been an official reported sighting, hundreds of people have chimed in to tell their stories.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn

Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Dead At 79

On Saturday afternoon, the football world lost a longtime assistant coach at the college football and NFL level. Larry Coyer, who coached for 50 years across all levels, passed away this week according to a statement from the Denver Broncos. He was 79 years old. "We’re deeply saddened by the ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today

John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
programminginsider.com

Most Successful College Football Teams of All Time

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. College football has a rich history in the United States, with many teams having a great deal of success over the years. The most successful college football teams make for great college football picks and include those that have won the most National Championships, boasting the highest winning percentages.
TENNESSEE STATE

