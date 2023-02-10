Read full article on original website
Police investigate alleged Kansas road-rage incident
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged road rage incident in Manhattan. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two 19-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman...
Sheriff: Man wanted in Florida captured after wrong-way, I-70 chase
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating wanted suspect on multiple charges after a wrong-way chase on Interstate 70 and manhunt. On February 9, a sheriff's deputy made contact with a suspicious motorist on Interstate 70, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Brandon M Capps, refused to identify himself and drove away, the wrong way down the interstate.
Car crash, 2 Kansas men arrested after police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
Salina's Fulkerson among 2023 Class of KSU Ice Scholars
MANHATTAN — The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has announced its 2023 Ice Scholars, outstanding high school seniors who plan to major in engineering at the university. Among the 2023 class of scholars is William Fulkerson of Salina who plans to study mechanical engineering....
Legendary K-Stater, Salina native Jack Vanier dies
MANHATTAN — John K. "Jack" Vanier, 94, passed away Friday. Following is an obituary from his family and statements from Kansas State University leadership. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a...
No. 9 Kansas gets 20th win, easily topping Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Even an elite scorer like Jalen Wilson needs a confidence boost sometimes. He got one on Saturday, scoring 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55. Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back...
K-State women stumble against Oklahoma
MANHATTAN – K-State looked to collect its third win over a ranked opponent this season, but (16/13) Oklahoma held by the Wildcats with a 85-68 win at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. K-State (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) saw four players reach double digits and were led by former Sooner...
Harmon helps Texas Tech top No. 12 Kansas State, 71-63
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech found itself in yet another another tight conference game. This time the Red Raiders were able to pull out the victory. De'Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday night.
Kansas to host ESPN College GameDay on Feb. 18
LAWRENCE – ESPN announced Saturday morning that College GameDay Covered (CGD) by State Farm will broadcast live at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in advance of the Baylor-Kansas matchup. This will mark the second-straight season and 11th time that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse, which...
