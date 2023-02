Ever wanted to own a pumpout boat? If so, your opportunity is just a click away. After 24 seasons, the first pumpout boat that was part of an innovative county-funded program to keep the waters of Barnegat Bay clean has emptied its last tank and is ready for retirement. One of the first programs of its kind in the nation, Ocean County’s pumpout boat program was funded through a combination of Clean Vessel Act grants as well as sales of the state’s “Shore to Please” license plates – which themselves were created through a bill sponsored by then-Assemblywoman (and now county commissioner) Virginia Haines.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO