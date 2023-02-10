Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
BioMed Central
Decision makers perceptions and experiences of developing population-level interventions targeting risk factors for hypertension and diabetes in South Africa: a qualitative study
Lynn Hendricks ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0382-41631,2, Taryn Young4. BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 146 (2023) Cite this article. People in low- and middle-income countries are disproportionately affected by Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). NCD’s such as heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, and diabetes, are the leading cause of premature death worldwide and represent an emerging global health threat. The purpose of this qualitative study was to explore decision makers perceptions of developing population-level interventions (policies and programmes), targeting risk factors for hypertension and diabetes, in South Africa.
BioMed Central
Launch sequencing of pharmaceuticals with multiple therapeutic indications: evidence from seven countries
Mackenzie Mills ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8756-34841, Aurelio Miracolo1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 150 (2023) Cite this article. New medicines are increasingly being identified as efficacious across multiple indications. The impact of current pricing and reimbursement policies on launch decisions across these indications remains unclear. Objective. This paper,...
BioMed Central
Malaria Frontline Project: strategic approaches to improve malaria control program leveraging experiences from Kano and Zamfara States, Nigeria, 2016–2019
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 147 (2023) Cite this article. The Malaria Frontline Project (MFP) supported the National Malaria Elimination Program for effective program implementation in the high malaria-burden states of Kano and Zamfara adapting the National Stop Transmission of Polio (NSTOP) program elimination strategies. Project implementation.
BioMed Central
The allocation and fairness of health human resources in Chinese maternal and child health care institutions: a nationwide longitudinal study
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 151 (2023) Cite this article. In response to an aging population, the Chinese government implemented the three-child policy in 2021 based on the comprehensive two-child policy. With the implementation of the new birth policy, people’s maternal and child health (MCH) needs will also increase. The allocation and fairness of MCH human resources directly affect people’s access to MCH services. The purpose of this study is to analyze the allocation of health human resources in Chinese maternal and child health care institutions, evaluate the fairness of the allocation, to provide a reference for the rational allocation of MCH human resources.
Comments / 0