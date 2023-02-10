Through, a New York-based TransitTech firm, raised $110M in funding. The spherical, which valued the corporate at $3.5B, was led by 83North, with participation from new and current buyers together with Exor N.V., Pitango, Janus Henderson, CF Non-public Fairness, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures, Riverpark Ventures, and ION Crossover Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up enlargement […]

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO