C3 Raises $6M in Seed Funding
C3, a NYC-based next-generation self-custodial alternate, raised $6m in seed funding. The spherical was led by Two Sigma Ventures, the enterprise capital arm of New York-based quantitative hedge fund, Two Sigma. Jane Avenue, Hudson River Buying and selling, Circulate Merchants, Soar, DRW’s Cumberland, Golden Tree, CMS Holdings, AlphaLab Capital, and C² Ventures additionally participated within the spherical.
Quino Energy Raises Additional $1.25M in Seed Funding
Quino Energy, a San Leandro, CA-based startup commercializing water-based natural circulation battery expertise licensed from Harvard College, raised $1.25M in Seed funding. The spherical, which brings the whole of the funding to $4.55M, included Vitality Revolution Ventures and Doral Vitality Tech Ventures, whereas TechEnergy Ventures. They joined ANRI, TechEnergy Ventures, and one other confidential strategic investor as main Sequence Seed buyers.
APK Receives €130M Financing Round
APK, a Merseburg, Germany-based plastic recycling specialist, raised €130M in funding. Backers included MIG capital, chemical firm LyondellBasell and KIRKBI A/S, the household workplace of Kirk Kristiansen. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct two new factories. Led by CEO APK gives Newcycling, a patented technique to course of plastic waste equivalent to multi-layer […]
Juniper Square Completes $133M Funding
Juniper Square, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of partnership enablement for the personal funds trade, raised $133M in funding. The spherical was led by Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl, with participation from present traders Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and Felicis Ventures and new traders Fifth Wall and Pappy Capital.
Predicta Med Raises Investment From CerraCap Ventures
Predicta Med, a Ramat Gan, Israel-based autoimmune illness detection and intervention advice firm, obtained an funding from CerraCap Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and increase operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Shlomit...
Via Raises $110M at $3.5B Valuation
Through, a New York-based TransitTech firm, raised $110M in funding. The spherical, which valued the corporate at $3.5B, was led by 83North, with participation from new and current buyers together with Exor N.V., Pitango, Janus Henderson, CF Non-public Fairness, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures, Riverpark Ventures, and ION Crossover Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up enlargement […]
Fresche Solutions Acquires Silveredge Consulting
Fresche Solutions is to accumulate Silveredge Consulting, a premier IT consulting providers supplier specializing in IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) utility assist, ERP and homegrown utility growth and assist desk providers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. This acquisition is a part of Fresche Options’ long-term technique to additional...
Croptimistic Technology Raises $9.1M in Series B; Acquires CropPro Consulting
Croptimistic, a Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada-based agriculture expertise (AgTech) firm, raised $9.1M in Collection B funding. The Collection B was led by Forage Capital Companions. The corporate, which additionally acquired CropPro Consulting, a Naicam, Canada-based farm agronomy consulting firm, intends to make use of the funds to fund its continued...
Beauceron Security Receives Growth Capital Facility From CIBC Innovation Banking
Beauceron Security, a Fredericton, Canada-based cybersecurity SaaS platform, obtained a Development Capital Facility from CIBC Innovation Banking. The quantity of the true was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed constructing new options and merchandise to additional help companies in decreasing their vulnerability to...
Summit Partners Closes Fourth Europe Growth Equity Fund, at €1.4 Billion
Summit Partners, a Boston, MA and London, UK-based different funding agency, closed its Fourth Europe Progress Fairness Fund, at €1.4 Billion. The Fund IV will goal minority and majority fairness investments between €20m and €80m in Europe-based development corporations in key trade sectors, together with know-how, healthcare and life sciences, and development services and products.
Cerevance Expands Series B Financing with Additional $51M
Cerevance, a Boston, MA-based non-public, clinical-stage drug discovery and growth firm, introduced an growth of its Sequence B funding spherical with an extra shut of $51m, bringing the overall Sequence B financing to $116m. Backers included Gates Frontier, Dementia Discovery Fund, Foresite Capital, GV (Google Ventures), Lightstone Ventures, Takeda Ventures,...
