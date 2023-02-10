Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tuesday, February 14, is Election Day for Bartlesville School Bond Issue
Tuesday, February 14, 2023, is the election date for the Bartlesville Public Schools Bond Election. Bartlesville Public School Board recently voted hold a new school bond issue set for February 14, 2023. According Supt. Chuck McCauley, your taxes will not increase with the passage of the bond issue. Appearing on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
CITY MATTERS 2-13-23
Operation Clean House is the free, countywide event for Washington County residents to dispose of hazardous household and automotive goods without harming the environment or endangering human health. Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Monday was Terry Lauritsen, P.E. Engineering and Water Utilities Director, who said the annual event will be held this year on Earth Day, April 22.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wa. County Commissioners Approve Expenditures
The Washington County commissioners met and approved several items and reviewed depository accounts during their regular Monday meeting. Commissioner Mike Bouvier was absent, but Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle headed the agenda. The commissioners approved line-item expenditures for an ARPA project for installation of ARUBA switches after a presentation from Washington County Emergency Management director Kary Cox.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Announce New Deputies
The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on a very short agenda, but they announced the appointments of a couple of deputies. Commissioner Friddle ended the meeting by announcing that the Commissioners will not meet next Monday due to it being President’s Day. They will instead meet the following day on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled time.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Public Health Emergency End Date is Near
The Osage County Commissioners met in what was a quick meeting that had an unexpected update early into the meeting. Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department gave this COVID-19 update along with the commissioner’s reaction and a sigh of relief. The commissioners also approved and signed a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Teacher of the Year; Elevator Update
The Pawhuska School Board had its regular monthly meeting Monday evening and announced its district teacher of the year with Michelle Walker receiving the awards. Principal Bron Williams had this to say about Mrs. Walker. An update on the junior high elevator as parts for the elevator are expected to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen for Domestic
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this Monday on the charge of domestic. Back on February 11th, a domestic call was made to the BPD in reference to a domestic involving a Matthew Gilman. When the responding officer arrived at the residence on the 400 block of Chickasaw, noticed a woman with a bloody nose.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway February 14
City Church is having its Valentine Grocery Giveaway in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St. The grocery giveaway starts at 5:30 and ends at 6:30. It is...
KRMG
Community shares concerns over homeless housing project
Members in the community are voicing concerns about a housing project by a local non-profit.
news9.com
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma couple cancels vacation after erroneous $4K tip
TULSA, Okla. (NBC) – An Oklahoma couple says they’re preventing with a well-liked espresso store after a glitch price them hundreds. According to NBC News, Jesse O’Dell went to a Tulsa Starbucks and ordered two coffees for $11.83. Later within the day, his spouse’s bank card was...
Possible Links Between BTK Killer, Missing Oklahoma Teen
An Oklahoma sheriff confirmed he recently interviewed the notorious BTK Killer, Dennis Rader. He's serving ten life terms for killing ten people from 1974 to 1991. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said Sunday that he and his colleagues went to the Kansas prison in January where Rader is housed. The...
Amusing Planet
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
Fulton Street Opens New Kiosk At Tulsa International Airport
The local Fulton Street Books and Coffee is the only black-owned brick and mortar bookstore in Tulsa and will soon have a kiosk at Tulsa International Airport. The bookstore was founded by Onikah Asamoa Caesar in July of 2020, and she said she's always dreamed of being able to expand.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
Bartlesville High School Senior Publishes Children's Book In Honor Of Late Mother
A Bartlesville teenager who has been through more than most kids his age have, just published his first children's book. It's an accomplishment Caden Carr hopes will honor his mother. The book “The Non-Stopping Hopping Kangaroo” was published in December, and has already sold more than 100 copies. Carr is...
wufe967.com
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Law enforcement from Oklahoma reportedly visited the BTK serial killer in prison to ask him if he was involved in a 1976 cold case, but his daughter told Fox News Digital that she doesn’t believe he was. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Dennis Rader, known as the...
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery
The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State's Last 2023 Commit One of Tulsa World's All-Staters
STILLWATER – By far the All-State team in Oklahoma that means the most is the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State with the summer All-State game, the All-State jacket for the receipients, and the fact that it is decided entirely by coaches. However, my favorite All-State team to wake up to is The Tulsa World, which does a great job in it’s selections. I get it too. There are a lot of politics when it comes to selecting an All-State team and other than the OCA, I believe Barry Lewis and the Tulsa World cut through it well.
Comments / 1