STILLWATER – By far the All-State team in Oklahoma that means the most is the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State with the summer All-State game, the All-State jacket for the receipients, and the fact that it is decided entirely by coaches. However, my favorite All-State team to wake up to is The Tulsa World, which does a great job in it’s selections. I get it too. There are a lot of politics when it comes to selecting an All-State team and other than the OCA, I believe Barry Lewis and the Tulsa World cut through it well.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO