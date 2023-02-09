ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Ike Turner Award’: Dee Barnes Rips Dr. Dre’s Icon Grammy Over His Abusive Past

By Bruce C.T. Wright
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ikm1V_0kisjNG500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QENY_0kisjNG500

Source: Getty Images / Getty


A survivor of domestic violence abuse at the hands of Dr. Dre decades ago has spoken out after the celebrated music producer won a Grammy Award created in his name.

Following Dr. Dre’s acceptance of the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards ceremony Saturday night, former rapper and media personality Dee Barnes told Rolling Stone she was appalled at how “an abuser” continues to win such accolades.

She compared the act to naming an award after Ike Turner, the musician better known for physically and mentally abusing Tina Turner decades ago.

From Rolling Stone :

Everybody wants to separate the art from the artist, and sometimes that’s just not possible. Most people without a knowledge of [Dr. Dre’s] history are going to say, “Oh, he must deserve that. He must be such a great person for them to put an award in his name.” But they named this award after an abuser. It wasn’t just a one or two-time thing; these are choices. The first time, it’s maybe a mistake. The second time, okay. The third time, it’s a choice. I’m not saying he is the same person now, though. I don’t know. I’m not around him anymore. I haven’t talked to him. But to name an award after someone with that type of history in the music industry, you might as well call it the “Ike Turner Award.”

Barnes also said she “would’ve been” at the Grammys to help celebrate its 50th-anniversary tribute to hip-hop if it wasn’t for Dr. Dre “blacklisting her,” adding insult to literal injury.

Barnes has a legitimate reason for her reaction.

Back in 1991, she was a victim of a violent assault by Dr. Dre, who beat and kicked her while attempting to throw her down a set of stairs because of her association with then-rival rapper Ice Cube. According to Barnes’ own statement at the time, Dr. Dre punched her in the head multiple times and began “slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall.” Barnes brought a $22.7 million lawsuit against Dr. Dre, which was settled out of court with the famous producer paying just over $2,000 in fines and serving community service.

Barnes isn’t the only woman with whom Dr. Dre has been accused of physically assaulting.

Around the same time that Barnes was abused, Dr. Dre fathered a child with singer Michel’le, who told the New York Times that he once left her with “black eyes, a cracked rib and scars” from what the news outlet described as one of many violent encounters between the married couple. Michel’le’s biopic on the Lifetime network, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le , spotlighted the abuse that Dr. Dre has acknowledged.

It was in that context that Dr. Dre has continued to be recognized for his musical contributions and celebrated on the largest of stages, like this year’s Grammy Awards and last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

To be sure, Dr. Dre has apologized. He just never explicitly referenced any abuse.

“Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life,” Dre told the New York Times in 2015. “However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again.”

Dr. Dre later said he was sorry.

“I apologize to the women I’ve hurt,” he said. “I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Notably, Barnes responded to Dr. Dre’s apology by saying , “I hope he means it.”

SEE ALSO:

Dr. Dre Says He ‘Ain’t A Fan’ Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music In Video

Dr. Dre Promises To Be ‘Back Home Soon’ After Suffering A Brain Aneurysm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwfGC_0kisjNG500
The post ‘Ike Turner Award’: Dee Barnes Rips Dr. Dre’s Icon Grammy Over His Abusive Past appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross

Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Vibe

Dee Barnes Blasts GRAMMYs For Honoring Dr. Dre With Global Impact Award

Dee Barnes has voiced her displeasure with Dr. Dre being honored by the GRAMMYs with the Global Impact Award, labeling him an “abuser” while recounting the assault she suffered at the hands of the legendary artist and producer in 1991. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Barnes criticized the decision to name the award after the 57-year-old, who was presented with the trophy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. “Everybody wants to separate the art from the artist, and sometimes that’s just not possible,” the journalist told the publication. “Most people without a knowledge of [Dr. Dre’s] history are going to say, ‘Oh,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Deadline

Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RadarOnline

Twice-Divorced Robert De Niro, 79, Preparing To Pop The Question To Young Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, Sources Reveal

Workaholic Robert De Niro will do anything to keep his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen happy — even if it means throttling back on his career and taking a third stab at marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. “He wants to rethink his very busy work schedule and make more room for the loved ones in his life, Tiffany most of all,” an insider revealed. The twice-divorced screen tough guy, 79, has been seen dating the martial arts instructor since they met on the set of The Intern in 2015. Though he has yet to publicly address the May-December romance, they’ve certainly looked...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie

Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
Inside Nova

Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities

Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
People

MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
RadarOnline

Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children

John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate. The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003...
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy