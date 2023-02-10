Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man wanted in Florida captured after wrong-way, I-70 chase
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating wanted suspect on multiple charges after a wrong-way chase on Interstate 70 and manhunt. On February 9, a sheriff's deputy made contact with a suspicious motorist on Interstate 70, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Brandon M Capps, refused to identify himself and drove away, the wrong way down the interstate.
Car crash, 2 Kansas men arrested after police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
RCPD investigates alleged road-rage incident
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged road rage incident in Manhattan. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two 19-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman...
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
Police: Kan. woman used gift cards donated to Salvation Army
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft and forgery. On February 3, police began an investigation that focused on the unlawful use of a donation that was intended for the Salvation Army, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. This donation was made with gift...
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
Manhattan a stop on the ‘Kansas Broadband Roadshow’
TOPEKA — Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will take its “Kansas Broadband Roadshow” across the state beginning this week. Starting in Emporia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Broadband staff will travel the state to learn directly from Kansans about internet access and its availability in their communities.
Applicants for Pawnee Mental Health sought by Geary County
The Geary County Commission is looking for applicants to fill two seats on the Pawnee Mental Health Services board, Commissioner Trish Giordano said in a social media post Thursday.
NWS: Plan for pleasant Super Bowl weekend weather
Forecasters are calling for a clear and pleasant Super Bowl weekend for the Junction City area. The National Weather Service in Topeka is calling for high temperatures in the low- to mid-50s Saturday through Wednesday, with overnight lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. A chance of additional rainfall returns Monday,...
No. 9 Kansas gets 20th win, easily topping Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Even an elite scorer like Jalen Wilson needs a confidence boost sometimes. He got one on Saturday, scoring 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55. Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back...
Cats' Cupboard will move to new location following private gift
MANHATTAN - The KSU Foundation has announced a private donation will fund the renovation of the former Campus Ecumenical Center into the new home for K-State's food pantry, Cats' Cupboard. The new location will increase the panty's size from just 800 square feet to 8,000 square feet, providing enhanced space...
Fifth annual Pancakes for Pawnee set for Feb. 21
Pancakes for Pawnee is an annual fundraiser benefiting Pawnee Mental Health. In its fifth year, this event raises money to help pay for mental health services for those who cannot afford them. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the west side Early Edition Restaurant located at...
🏀 MBB: K-State Rally Falls Short at Texas Tech, 71-63
LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 12/11 Kansas State had numerous chances to take the lead in the final minutes but could not quite make the right play at the right time in dropping a 71-63 decision at Texas Tech on Saturday night before a crowd of 12,973 at United Supermarkets Arena.
