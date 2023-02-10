Read full article on original website
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged road rage incident in Manhattan. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two 19-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son exited...
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
MANHATTAN - On Friday John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his characteristic unassuming nature — accompanied by that brilliant smile — that he was just doing what came naturally.
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
LAWRENCE — The 42nd class of University Scholars and their faculty mentors were recognized during a reception hosted by the University of Kansas Honors Program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Nunemaker Center. Attendees celebrated this year’s scholars and mentors with refreshments and heard remarks from Sarah Crawford-Parker, University Honors Program director, and faculty member Nathan Wood.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored a team-high 18 points, and No. 9 Kansas rolled past Oklahoma 78-55 on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back from a two-point outing against Texas on Monday.
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) hits the road to take on Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9) on Saturday, Feb. 11. The game from Lloyd Noble Center will begin at 12 p.m. (Central) and be televised on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright on the call.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas got a combined 62 points from the senior trio of Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson and Holly Kersgieter as the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech 78-67 on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena. The win completes a season sweep by the Jayhawks over Texas Tech for the...
MANHATTAN – K-State looked to collect its third win over a ranked opponent this season, but (16/13) Oklahoma held by the Wildcats with a 85-68 win at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. K-State (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) saw four players reach double digits and were led by former Sooner...
LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 12/11 Kansas State had numerous chances to take the lead in the final minutes but could not quite make the right play at the right time in dropping a 71-63 decision at Texas Tech on Saturday night before a crowd of 12,973 at United Supermarkets Arena.
MANHATTAN – Mid-Kansas Cooperative (MKC) is pleased to announce the launch of an apprenticeship program to hire agricultural equipment operators, CDL drivers and operations specialists through Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program (RKAP). “This apprenticeship program formalizes the training and opportunities for career growth that have...
