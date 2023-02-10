ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, KS

Hutch Post

Police investigate alleged Kansas road-rage incident

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged road rage incident in Manhattan. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two 19-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman...
MANHATTAN, KS
Car crash, 2 Kansas men arrested after police chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
TOPEKA, KS
K-State's legendary John K. 'Jack' Vanier has passed away

MANHATTAN - On Friday John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his characteristic unassuming nature — accompanied by that brilliant smile — that he was just doing what came naturally.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged

TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
KANSAS STATE
McPherson student among KU University Scholars

LAWRENCE — The 42nd class of University Scholars and their faculty mentors were recognized during a reception hosted by the University of Kansas Honors Program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Nunemaker Center. Attendees celebrated this year’s scholars and mentors with refreshments and heard remarks from Sarah Crawford-Parker, University Honors Program director, and faculty member Nathan Wood.
LAWRENCE, KS
🏀 WBB: K-State women stumble against Oklahoma

MANHATTAN – K-State looked to collect its third win over a ranked opponent this season, but (16/13) Oklahoma held by the Wildcats with a 85-68 win at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. K-State (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) saw four players reach double digits and were led by former Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
MKC to use KFB's RKAP for ag apprenticeships

MANHATTAN – Mid-Kansas Cooperative (MKC) is pleased to announce the launch of an apprenticeship program to hire agricultural equipment operators, CDL drivers and operations specialists through Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program (RKAP). “This apprenticeship program formalizes the training and opportunities for career growth that have...
KANSAS STATE
