We welcomed the news late Friday that the IRS has agreed not to tax Coloradans’ TABOR refunds after all. And almost as much, we welcomed news earlier the same day that Colorado’s full Washington, D.C., delegation had told the agency to keep its mitts off of our taxpayers' money. It was good to see Gov. Jared Polis weigh in, as well, echoing the same sentiment in a call to the agency’s leadership to register his concerns.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO