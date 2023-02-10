Alpha Motors made an impression in the industry with its retro-styled Coupe EVs. Since then, the company released several renders of different models in the following years. However, only recently, the paradigm for Alpha's EV shifted when the automaker partnered with the UHI Group. The group is known for its feats and achievements in the aerospace and automotive industries. On top of it, the UHI Group also works with another Electric Vehicle startup, Canoo. Hence, this partnership is the right step in the right direction for Alpha Motors. But, what does this mean for the Alpha Wolf Pickup lineup? Everything good. In fact, Alpha has announced that the automaker will shift focus towards the Wolf pickup lineup, moving away from the coupe. This compact EV comes packed with tons of modern tech and features that make it nothing short of a perfect compact SUV. However, the automaker didn't forget those who wanted that extra space. The Alpha Wolf+ caters to their needs. Nonetheless, here's all you need to know about the Alpha Wolf compact electric truck.

1 DAY AGO