Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Alpha Wolf Is The Perfect Compact Electric Truck
Alpha Motors made an impression in the industry with its retro-styled Coupe EVs. Since then, the company released several renders of different models in the following years. However, only recently, the paradigm for Alpha's EV shifted when the automaker partnered with the UHI Group. The group is known for its feats and achievements in the aerospace and automotive industries. On top of it, the UHI Group also works with another Electric Vehicle startup, Canoo. Hence, this partnership is the right step in the right direction for Alpha Motors. But, what does this mean for the Alpha Wolf Pickup lineup? Everything good. In fact, Alpha has announced that the automaker will shift focus towards the Wolf pickup lineup, moving away from the coupe. This compact EV comes packed with tons of modern tech and features that make it nothing short of a perfect compact SUV. However, the automaker didn't forget those who wanted that extra space. The Alpha Wolf+ caters to their needs. Nonetheless, here's all you need to know about the Alpha Wolf compact electric truck.
Top Speed
Here's What It Really Costs To Own And Maintain A Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is one of the most influential sports cars on the planet. Many aspire to own one, but it is not to everyone’s pocket. With that said, the rear-engine Porsche is a benchmark for usable, high-performance sports cars and, all things considered, great value for money. But how much does it cost to own one, really? We did the boring job of finding out ourselves, so you can get a good idea of what you will be looking to spend on maintenance if you decide to spend six figures (or less if you are buying a used one) on a Porsche 911.
Top Speed
Watch The Porsche GT4 e-Performance In Action
Porsche has one of the most storied motorsports pedigrees among all automakers, and as the brand looks to electrify its lineup of sports cars, its racing divisions are looking to the future of what a track-attacking race car will be. As such, late last year the German brand introduced its GT4 e-Performance race car, essentially an electrified 718 Cayman GT4 that has eye-popping specs that showcase Porsche’s electric motorsports aspirations. Porsche says the GT4 e-Performance is built to be used in various events, and illustrating this intention, the team from Stuttgart recently showcased the e-Performance’s ability to tackle snow during the Race of Champions Sweden event where we get a glimpse of the all-electric sports car’s prowess no matter the surface on which it competes.
Carscoops
Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine
The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The Model 3 provided a major catalyst for Tesla's stock growth in recent years.
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
Top Speed
The Ram 1500 Rev Has Arrived, And Here's Why It Will Kick Ass
It's official folks. Dodge has just unveiled its all-electric RAM 1500 REVolution, and it looks great. While fully-electric cars are being manufactured left and right, trucks have been a little behind following suit - and for good reason. But the new 1500 RAM REV is aiming to change that by bringing the most range, power, and tow capacity of any electric truck yet. Unveiled as a concept at CES 2023, the automaker has just started taking reservations with plans for 2024 model production to take place later this year. So, here's everything you need to know about the new Dodge RAM 1500 REV (Revolution).
Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com
The success of the 2023 Ford Maverick is no secret. Find out what award it is taking home now. The post The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
3 of the Best Used Trucks for Under $30,000 in 2023
In 2023, used trucks are extremely popular. These three models can help you find one for less than $30,000. The post 3 of the Best Used Trucks for Under $30,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The 10 Best Inline-Four Cylinder Motorcycle Engines Ever Built
We tend to think of the four-cylinder motorcycle engine as a modern development in motorcycling, presuming that the motorcycle engine as a concept started out as the simplest expression of then-current technology at the beginning of the 20th century and progressing from there. However, while the vast majority of early...
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
fox56news.com
Where did America’s convertible cars go?
(Our Auto Expert) – There is Nothing like driving a convertible, wind in your hair, elements in your face, and the feeling of being outside while driving. But convertibles are disappearing from the American Market. They’re becoming less popular, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t some really great convertibles available at dealer lots today.
Carscoops
Them Duke Boys Think The C8 Corvette Can Fly To The Top Of YouTube’s Feed
We thought we’d seen it all when in late 2021, a YouTuber by the name of Street Speed 717, jumped over a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in his Ram 1500 TRX (and who was previously fined $53,000 for driving through a creek with the latter). Well, fast forward to 2023 and that same YouTuber has jumped yet another car, this time one far less suited to such a stunt than a TRX.
Top Speed
Why The Porsche 911 996 Turbo Is The Sports Car To Buy
The Porsche 911 is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of thing. Some people adore them, and others hate them. Many would argue that their reliability and relative comfort make them the best-performance car to use daily. Others state that the way they look and behave is not special enough and does not much that of more exotic vehicles that mostly come from Italy. Regardless of where you stand, there is no denying the incredible numbers that, on paper, prove that the 911 is one of the fastest and most capable sports cars around. While most models are incredibly expensive, there is one that can be deemed as relatively affordable. The model we are talking about is the 996 Turbo, and in this article, we are going over why it should be on your sportscar wishlist.
Top Speed
This Honda CBR750R Render Looks Like A Bona Fide Yamaha R7 Killer
A few months ago, Honda debuted its all-new 755cc, twin-cylinder engine which currently serves duty in the 2023 CB750 Hornet and Transalp XL750. Though both motorcycles are popular in their respective segments, the new engine makes enthusiasts, like us, wonder whether it could birth a middleweight sport bike soon. Building on this, popular Japanese publication Young Machine has whipped up a render of the future sport bike - likely called CBR750R - and it looks like a bona fide Yamaha R7 killer.
