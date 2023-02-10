ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Why Cheektowaga, New York is Called “CheektaVegas”

Cheektowaga, NY is home to nearly 90,000 people and a memorable nickname. Where, though, did the nickname "CheektaVegas" actually come from?. The second largest suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga is home to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the Walden Galleria Mall, the village of Sloan, and about half of the village of Depew. In case you didn't know, it was originally named by the Seneca people "Chictawauga," which means land of crabapples. Not a very prolific thing to be named after, is it?
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Historic Buffalo Bowling Alley To Be Demolished?

One of Buffalo's favorite places to play a few games of 10-Pin is one more step closer to meeting the wrecking ball and being turned into some other sort of development, or even just a vacant lot. The owners of Voelker’s Bowling Alley on Elmwood Ave in Buffalo had been...
BUFFALO, NY
Western New York Well Represented At Super Bowl 57

The Buffalo Bills didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn't mean that there was no Western New York representation at the big game yesterday. There were plenty of people there in Arizona from the 716 enjoying the big game. First, there was Bills' Safety Damar...
BUFFALO, NY
Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo

The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
BUFFALO, NY
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo

Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
BUFFALO, NY
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York

The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
These Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo In 2022

The data is in for the reported crimes in Buffalo last year and these are the top 5. With all the headlines about shootings lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
BUFFALO, NY
Marine Drive Apartments In Buffalo Being Rebuilt

The housing marketing in Buffalo and Western New York has been one of the hottest in the county over the last several years with sales and rental prices rising substantially during the same time. The large increase in the price of homes and apartments have put has also put a...
BUFFALO, NY
4 Grocery Stores We Miss in Western New York

While the cost of food is still high, many people throughout Western New York are getting nostalgic for these grocery stores. To say the cost of food has gone up over the last couple of years would be an understatement. The USDA says food is going up 8.5% to 9.5% just last year. That makes a massive difference in your grocery bills. Plus the cost of gas is substantially up, not only driving up food prices because of what it costs to ship it to stores but also taking more money out of the pockets of Americans.
BUFFALO, NY
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York

They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
BUFFALO, NY
You Think It Was Cold In Buffalo, Check Out This Place

The 2022-23 winter season in Buffalo and Western New York has been a weird one, to say the least. There have been several serious weather systems that hit the area and left us reeling afterward trying to deal with recovery. Two major snowstorms, in November and December respectively, dropped more...
BUFFALO, NY
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York

It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
HAMBURG, NY
Best Places To Watch The Sunset In Buffalo

This weekend is going to be one of the best weekends weather-wise we have had in a long time here in Western New York and it is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. You will want to get together with friends and family to catch...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY
