Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donationsAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
Is This The Most Underrated Fish Fry in Western New York?
We're just about halfway through the month of February, which means we're getting closer to the start of spring, which is five weeks away. We can look forward to the start of warmer weather and another thing that happens this time of year is the start of Lent. Lent begins...
Why Cheektowaga, New York is Called “CheektaVegas”
Cheektowaga, NY is home to nearly 90,000 people and a memorable nickname. Where, though, did the nickname "CheektaVegas" actually come from?. The second largest suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga is home to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the Walden Galleria Mall, the village of Sloan, and about half of the village of Depew. In case you didn't know, it was originally named by the Seneca people "Chictawauga," which means land of crabapples. Not a very prolific thing to be named after, is it?
Historic Buffalo Bowling Alley To Be Demolished?
One of Buffalo's favorite places to play a few games of 10-Pin is one more step closer to meeting the wrecking ball and being turned into some other sort of development, or even just a vacant lot. The owners of Voelker’s Bowling Alley on Elmwood Ave in Buffalo had been...
Low-to-Mid 60’s In The Forecast for Buffalo and WNY
This winter has been one of the strangest we have ever seen. Dating back to before winter, when Western New York got hit with that historic lake effect snowstorm, which dumped 4-6 feet of snow in less than two days; between South Buffalo and Hamburg. Then a lack of snowfall...
Western New York Well Represented At Super Bowl 57
The Buffalo Bills didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn't mean that there was no Western New York representation at the big game yesterday. There were plenty of people there in Arizona from the 716 enjoying the big game. First, there was Bills' Safety Damar...
Big News About Gas/Diesel Prices In Buffalo, New York
The forecast is calling for the temperatures in the Buffalo, New York area to be much warmer than normal over the next few days. The long, cold days that we are used to are not anywhere to be seen. Perhaps you find you are driving more these days? There may be some good news.
Another Buffalo Politician Makes a Surprise Announcement
As the election season in New York begins to kick off, there have already been some ripples in Buffalo politics that have caused a few people to pay a little more attention and others to show more interest in running for elected office. It seemed to get started when Buffalo...
Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo
The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
These Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo In 2022
The data is in for the reported crimes in Buffalo last year and these are the top 5. With all the headlines about shootings lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
Marine Drive Apartments In Buffalo Being Rebuilt
The housing marketing in Buffalo and Western New York has been one of the hottest in the county over the last several years with sales and rental prices rising substantially during the same time. The large increase in the price of homes and apartments have put has also put a...
4 Grocery Stores We Miss in Western New York
While the cost of food is still high, many people throughout Western New York are getting nostalgic for these grocery stores. To say the cost of food has gone up over the last couple of years would be an understatement. The USDA says food is going up 8.5% to 9.5% just last year. That makes a massive difference in your grocery bills. Plus the cost of gas is substantially up, not only driving up food prices because of what it costs to ship it to stores but also taking more money out of the pockets of Americans.
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York
They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
You Think It Was Cold In Buffalo, Check Out This Place
The 2022-23 winter season in Buffalo and Western New York has been a weird one, to say the least. There have been several serious weather systems that hit the area and left us reeling afterward trying to deal with recovery. Two major snowstorms, in November and December respectively, dropped more...
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
Buffalo New York Native Wins 2nd Super Bowl Championship
Bills Mafia will have to wait another year for the Buffalo Bills to bring home the Lombardi trophy to Western New York, but a former High School standout in Buffalo won't be waiting. Former South Park High School and ECC football star Jody Fortson has won another Super Bowl championship...
Best Places To Watch The Sunset In Buffalo
This weekend is going to be one of the best weekends weather-wise we have had in a long time here in Western New York and it is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. You will want to get together with friends and family to catch...
Buffalo Bills Flag Spoils Kansas City Chiefs Introduction [PHOTO]
The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl 57 champions. The Chiefs, lead by Pat Mahomes, had an incredible comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Arizona. The game was exciting and loaded with dozens of story lines. But there was a moment that Buffalo Bills fans...
