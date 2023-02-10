Read full article on original website
Colorado stands up for TABOR | Denver Gazette
We welcomed the news late Friday that the IRS has agreed not to tax Coloradans’ TABOR refunds after all. And almost as much, we welcomed news earlier the same day that Colorado’s full Washington, D.C., delegation had told the agency to keep its mitts off of our taxpayers' money. It was good to see Gov. Jared Polis weigh in, as well, echoing the same sentiment in a call to the agency’s leadership to register his concerns.
New Mexico considers making roasted chile its official state aroma | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall, wafting from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots and inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders. Now one state lawmaker says it's time for everyone to wake up and smell the...
We have an obligation to consider going nuke | Colorado Springs Gazette
To reduce poverty — statewide, nationally and internationally — we must produce more energy. Embracing safe, modern, small-scale nuclear power could feed children and save countless lives around the globe. “First, we need to address ‘energy poverty’ if we want to end poverty,” says an article by former...
More prosecutors are relying on grand juries in cases against police
Two men dressed in suits sporting well-trimmed beards sat with their attorneys before a judge in the unaccustomed position of being accused of a crime. The fired sheriff deputies’ former colleagues guarded the doors of Courtroom C as they would for any other defendant. Former Clear Creek Sheriff deputies...
About time questions asked about energy bills | CALDARA
Among the many things I don't like to do in my crotchety old age is compliment the young people at 9news. But kudos to Kyle Clark and team for refusing an exclusive interview with Gov. Jared Polis after his State of the State address on condition they also interview only Polis’s handpicked sycophants. It would have been even better if they published a list of all the other media outlets that agreed to his journalistic blackmail and took the exclusive interview.
THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of Feb. 13, 2023
Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote...
Colorado state House debate: Should counties be allowed to ban firing weapons on private property?
The first gun control bill to reach the full House, which would allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, drew a two-hour debate that, as it turns out, isn't quite over yet. House Bill 1165 won a short-lived preliminary approval from the House Monday — approval that was...
