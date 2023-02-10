Among the many things I don't like to do in my crotchety old age is compliment the young people at 9news. But kudos to Kyle Clark and team for refusing an exclusive interview with Gov. Jared Polis after his State of the State address on condition they also interview only Polis’s handpicked sycophants. It would have been even better if they published a list of all the other media outlets that agreed to his journalistic blackmail and took the exclusive interview.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO