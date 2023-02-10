Sigh. I was actually excited to be able to watch a Liverpool match today. The Liverpool FC Women came into the match on the back of a strong 2-0 win over Reading last week, and had a chance to all but assure themselves safety with a win against last place Leicester City. Instead, the Reds were hamstrung yet again by a slow start and defensive errors leading to an early goal. On the other end of the pitch, Liverpool had set pieces galore, but could not find a way to get many shooting opportunities, and when they did they were denied by the goalkeeper and the woodwork.

1 DAY AGO