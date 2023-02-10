Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Match Recap & Reaction | Blues caught out by pace
The 242nd Merseyside Derby is one of Premier League’s games that is circled on the calendar when the schedule is released in the summer. This match has significance for many reasons but today, the outcome will be a potential boost for one of the teams as the blue and red halves of Merseyside are needing a victory for differing reasons.
SB Nation
Everton at Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay for DCL?
The Sean Dyche era couldn’t have gotten off to a better start by beating – and outplaying - the league leaders with a stellar performance last week. But he couldn’t go and win at Anfield, could he?. If he does, many of us will be wondering if...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Everton
Liverpool head into the Merseyside Derby against an Everton side in the relegation places but who look to have been given a massive boost by the arrival of Sean Dyche and recorded a 1-0 victory over league leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge. While it’s true there’s often a so-called new manager bump when a struggling first team coach is replaced, with Dyche’s track record expectations are that Everton will quickly escape the relegation zone and climb their way into mid-table.
SB Nation
West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: The Enzo-Félix connection
Two games, two Man of the Match awards, one goal, one red card, already more shots-on-target (in the league) than all but three players on the team — for the season! For. The. Season. He may be one of those guys still supposedly just settling in to the club,...
SB Nation
Sunday Football Open Thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! For those of you up early, Tottenham Hotspur Women have a HUGE match today against Manchester United Women, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Spurs are an improved side after the additions of Beth England and Mana Iwabuchi, but haven’t yet put that together into a meaningful WSL win in 2023. United are a strong team. Is this the day Spurs get a win over a top WSL team? The match is streamed on Paramount Plus in the USA.
SB Nation
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur look to take advantage of their momentum following a crucial 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Premier League play, taking on relegation-threatened Leicester City. The Foxes haven’t had the best of runs, but currently sit three points above the drop zone which is good enough for 14th. They...
SB Nation
Sunderland 1-0 Reading: Haway Discomforts
Objectively a battering away from home is worse than a narrow loss, but results like today’s feel just as bad. Reading certainly weren’t at their best but were on track for at least a creditable 0-0, clean sheet and point until the 84th minute, only for Baba Rahman to dick around in his own box and present the hosts with a glorious chance that was gratefully taken by Patrick Roberts.
SB Nation
West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started very well, with practically all the possession and with plenty of incisive passing and movement. João Félix almost opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes, but was clearly offside despite the flag going up late. But there was no flag five minutes later, when he finished...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 13
I don’t want to hoddle. I mean, c’mon, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. And I live on the East Coast. It’s late. I have work tomorrow. Your dearest HIC is going to be one tired SOB in the morning. So here’s the hoddle topic: Tell me what...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against West Ham: D.Fofana to lead the line as João Félix returns
Chelsea will look to finally find our scoring boots when we take on a struggling West Ham side at the London stadium this afternoon. The injury crisis seems to finally be clearing up a bit, though a few minor setbacks unfortunately mean that certain positions have limited options once more.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women’s Disappointing Loss To Leicester City
Sigh. I was actually excited to be able to watch a Liverpool match today. The Liverpool FC Women came into the match on the back of a strong 2-0 win over Reading last week, and had a chance to all but assure themselves safety with a win against last place Leicester City. Instead, the Reds were hamstrung yet again by a slow start and defensive errors leading to an early goal. On the other end of the pitch, Liverpool had set pieces galore, but could not find a way to get many shooting opportunities, and when they did they were denied by the goalkeeper and the woodwork.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Delight at the Etihad, Beat Villa 3-1
Manchester City 3, Rodri (4’) Ilkay Gündogan (39’) Riyad Mahrez (45’+1’ PEN) Aston Villa 1, Ollie Watkins (61’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a crucial match after a tumultuous week for the club. Pep put out an unorthodox lineup and got the win. The team played inspired, united and charged to a convincing win.
SB Nation
Time to panic at Newcastle? Maybe, maybe not
Is anyone else getting close to hitting the panic button? I’m well aware that it’s been a theme of the last twelve months to be radiantly positive about every result—win, lose, or draw. Yes, we’re still in a Champions League qualifying spot on the table. And yes,...
SB Nation
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle - Match Report: Magpies struggle for a point
In Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth for the first time since leaving the club, the lovely man wasn’t sure how he’d feel upon it. It’s fair to say it was an emotional evening for the Newcastle manager who spent twenty-one years at Bournemouth as a player and manager.
SB Nation
On This Day (12 February 1994): Bore draw points towards home improvement
At the end of the 1993-94 season Sunderland and Bristol City finished smack bang in the middle of Endsleigh League Division One, and a game played out between the two sides on this day gave a big clue as to why. The 0-0 draw that ensued may have done little...
SB Nation
Reece James believes Chelsea are building the best team in the world, or at least one of them
Following Liverpool’s victory over Everton on Monday night, Chelsea are back down to 10th place in the Premier League, ten points off the top-four, and seemingly going nowhere fast at the moment, despite the record amounts spent in the transfer market in each of the last two windows. But...
SB Nation
Manchester City Take Care of Aston Villa, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City played with a real chip on their shoulder as they win at home and continue the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola played with only three defenders as the club kept control and played perhaps their best 45 minutes of the year. We move on to the...
SB Nation
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We come to the London Stadium in search of at least one goal and all three points, against a struggling West Ham United side. We’ve won here just once since 2017, and as usual, the Hammers will be more than up for this. João Félix returns and starts as...
SB Nation
Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernández, Sam Kerr shortlisted for FIFPro World XI honors
After nine players nominated last year (for 2021) across the men’s and women’s teams, Chelsea have a grand total of just three players shortlisted for the 2022 FIFPro Men’s and Women’s World XI squads. The fact that only Sam Kerr’s nominated for the latter, when Jessie...
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-0 Derby Win over Everton
For the first time maybe since the Community Shield, Liverpool looked like Liverpool again, albeit against a local rival who also happen to be one of the very worst teams in the league. Everton did beat league leaders Arsenal last weekend, however, and tortured the Reds with destructive play and...
Comments / 0