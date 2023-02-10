Read full article on original website
8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast TexasStanleyTexas State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Great Man Theory Of Leadership Has No Place in BaseballIBWAAHouston, TX
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Dramatic, one-of-a-kind West University mansion lists for $3.9M
The home's kitchen has nearly two of everything: islands, pantries, ovens and dishwashers.
8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a Month
Houston, TX. - While Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States, it has a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. However, just like throughout much of the rest of the country, the cost of housing, especially apartments, has gone up considerably over the last few years.
cw39.com
SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown
Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
33 graves discovered during Houston METRO construction near historic African American cemetery
Recent Houston METRO construction projects, including the University bus rapid transit lines and work to improve drainage along Lockwood Drive, led to a shocking discovery in Houston's Fifth Ward.
Why you should plan a visit to the Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden offers a nice respite from city life.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston Location
Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. The brand’s signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable.
Upcoming Chinese restaurant Benny Chows called out for 'problematic' concept
Critics say Benny Chows is insensitive to people of Asian descent.
Two cold fronts harboring possible freeze coming to Houston this week
A pair of cool systems will drop temperatures across Houston and Harris County this week.
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
Are These The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead outside Houston business on Selinsky Road
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business Monday morning. According to police, the discovery was made around 7:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Selinsky Road. Police say the man’s body appears to have been at the location for a few...
cw39.com
Deputies find body near wrecked car in northeast Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after getting thrown out of their car during a wreck. It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning on the 5000 block of Hopper Road in northeast Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body near a...
HPD: Body found 'in advanced stages of decomposition' outside businesss in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A body was found outside of a southeast Houston business Monday morning, according to police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the discovery, saying the remains were found just after 7 a.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd. near the Selinsky Rd. intersection. Police said they were responding...
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Teen shot outside Houston corner store dies running for help, suspect wanted
A 16-year-old boy in Houston was shot at least twice before he ultimately died trying to run for help, police said.
fox26houston.com
The story behind Houston online romance scam
A Houston family says their elderly father was scammed out of more than $100,000 dollars by a woman he met through a dating site. Social Catfish reports people seeking love lost a record $547 million dollars to romance scams last year with Texas being the third highest state. FOX 26's Heather Sullivan investigates and you won't believe what she uncovered.
2urbangirls.com
Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway
Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for a suspect captured on video last month robbing a mother at gunpoint in her own driveway. Video released by the Houston Police Department shows a white sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel driving on the 5500 block of Ariel Street in Houston at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15. A masked male suspect can be seen running into the victim’s driveway, where she is taking her small child out of her vehicle.
