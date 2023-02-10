Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.

