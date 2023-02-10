ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Crosby

8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a Month

Houston, TX. - While Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States, it has a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. However, just like throughout much of the rest of the country, the cost of housing, especially apartments, has gone up considerably over the last few years.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown

Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Andrew77

Top 5 Houston Suburbs

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?

Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Man found dead outside Houston business on Selinsky Road

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business Monday morning. According to police, the discovery was made around 7:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Selinsky Road. Police say the man’s body appears to have been at the location for a few...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies find body near wrecked car in northeast Houston, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after getting thrown out of their car during a wreck. It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning on the 5000 block of Hopper Road in northeast Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body near a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

The story behind Houston online romance scam

A Houston family says their elderly father was scammed out of more than $100,000 dollars by a woman he met through a dating site. Social Catfish reports people seeking love lost a record $547 million dollars to romance scams last year with Texas being the third highest state. FOX 26's Heather Sullivan investigates and you won't believe what she uncovered.
HOUSTON, TX
2urbangirls.com

Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway

Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for a suspect captured on video last month robbing a mother at gunpoint in her own driveway. Video released by the Houston Police Department shows a white sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel driving on the 5500 block of Ariel Street in Houston at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15. A masked male suspect can be seen running into the victim’s driveway, where she is taking her small child out of her vehicle.
