Houston, TX

houstononthecheap.com

Top 12 things to do in Houston this weekend of February 17 include Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas, Rainbow on the Rink, & more!

Our top picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of February 17 include Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas, Rainbow on the Rink, M-K-T Self-Care Sunday Funday, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you find yourself searching for ‘things to do this weekend near me’ or ‘Houston events this weekend’ or ‘what to do in Houston this weekend’ we have you covered! Whether you are looking for ‘things to do in Houston this weekend for couples’ or ‘black events in Houston’, you’re sure to find something you like on our list.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 13 to 19, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Fashion-Forward Cowboy Boots Pop-Up in River Oaks District — City Boots Brings All the Colors

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward Western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a new pop-up . (Photo by Jana Cantua) You don’t need a rodeo to justify slipping into a pair of Lizzy Chestnut Bentley’s City Boots. But the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is impetus enough for the Amarillo native to open a pop-up shop in River Oaks District. Opening this Thursday, February 16 and continuing through May 15, the stylish City Boots collection will be showcased in the new salon, conveniently located next door to the Teressa Foglia hat shop.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Good taste: What your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor says about where you shop in Houston

It is that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season officially launches in Houston on Saturday, February 11. Just in time for Super Bowl LVII and Valentine's Day celebrations, entrepreneurial-spirited Girl Scouts will be knocking on doors and selling delicious treats in front of major retailers all over the city. From February to April each year, Girl Scout cookies outsell every other cookie on the market, bringing in an impressive $800 million. One hundred percent of the money earned by area troops stays in Houston and is used for council-sponsored programs, events, properties, training, and scholarships.Typically, 12 to 13...
HOUSTON, TX
Travel Maven

Texas' Best "Under the Radar" Restaurant

We all have a favorite local restaurant that we believe is extremely underrated. Whether it’s because of its plain appearance, hidden location, or lack of exposure, there's no denying these restaurants serve amazing food and everyone should know it.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a Month

Houston, TX. - While Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States, it has a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. However, just like throughout much of the rest of the country, the cost of housing, especially apartments, has gone up considerably over the last few years.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

The story behind Houston online romance scam

A Houston family says their elderly father was scammed out of more than $100,000 dollars by a woman he met through a dating site. Social Catfish reports people seeking love lost a record $547 million dollars to romance scams last year with Texas being the third highest state. FOX 26's Heather Sullivan investigates and you won't believe what she uncovered.
HOUSTON, TX
Andrew77

Top 5 Houston Suburbs

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HOUSTON, TX

