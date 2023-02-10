A federal judge has ruled against a group of Taunton residents who sued the federal government in an effort to prevent the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe from building a casino in the city. The judge's decision in U.S. District Court in Boston on Friday granted summary judgment to the U.S. Department of the Interior, which had placed 321 acres of land in Mashpee and Taunton into trust. The tribe, which has about 2,600 enrolled citizens, was an intervenor-defendant in the suit. Although establishment of the reservation returned only a small fraction of the tribe's ancestral territory, Tribal Chair Brian Weeden said...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO