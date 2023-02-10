Read full article on original website
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Confident Wastewater Plans Meet Potential Title 5 Changes
HYANNIS – With changes to Title 5 septic regulations being considered by the state, Barnstable officials said they are confident their wastewater management plans will meet any future requirements. Department of Public Works Communications Manager Kelly Colgate said the potential changes come right as the town wraps up Phase 1 of its sewer project, but […] The post Barnstable Confident Wastewater Plans Meet Potential Title 5 Changes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Group announces opening of Swansea, Taunton Burger King locations, one of which has grand opening celebration planned
JSC Management Group will celebrate the grand opening of its new BURGER KING® restaurant located at 711 GAR Highway in Swansea, MA. JSC Management Group representatives will join local community leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening. At the time of the ceremony, a $1,000 donation will be presented to Swansea Animal Shelter.
capecoddaily.com
State Funding Boosts Cybersecurity for Local Towns and Organizations
BARNSTABLE – Several local towns and organizations will benefit from the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant program to help boost defenses against ransomware and other digital attacks. The awards come following the Steamship Authority, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, and—most recently—Nantucket Public Schools being targeted by cyberattacks in recent months. “Our administration is committed to providing […] The post State Funding Boosts Cybersecurity for Local Towns and Organizations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Commuter Rail Service Terminated After Person Hit By Train Between Wellesley, Natick
Commuter Rail service was terminated after a person was hit by a train on the Wellesley/Natick line, MBTA Transit Police confirm to Daily Voice. The ongoing activity was reported between Wellesley Square and Natick Center on Monday evening, according to the MBTA on Twitter. Several trains were…
huntnewsnu.com
Boston University students renew push to remove the name of colonial military leader from residence hall
Over 170 student organizations at Boston University signed an open letter written by members of the College of Arts and Sciences Anti-Racist Initiative Group, or CASARI, as well as members of student government, requesting to change the name of a residence hall located at 610 Beacon St., Myles Standish Hall.
capecoddaily.com
Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Death of Medford woman found in recycling bin ruled accidental, family does not accept ME’s finding
The Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the May 2022 death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes was accidental, but her family is not accepting that finding.
nbcboston.com
Post Office Mailbox Thief Escapes Police Twice in Mass. Sunday Night
Mailboxes were broken into at two Massachusetts post offices Sunday night and the thief or thieves managed to escape officers chasing after them twice, police said. They're warning anyone who dropped off a check at the Weston post office in Colpitts Road between Friday afternoon and Sunday night to consider it stolen and likely used in a forgery.
WCVB
Man accused of stealing prescription medication from CVS in custody, Plymouth police say
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police on the South Shore said a man accused of stealing prescription medication from a Plymouth pharmacy Monday morning is in custody. Plymouth police said they were notified of a robbery taking place at CVS Pharmacy at about 8:10 a.m. in the Cedarville section of town. Police said they did not believe the man was armed, but he did steal prescription medication from the pharmacy.
Judge rules against Taunton residents who sued to stop casino
A federal judge has ruled against a group of Taunton residents who sued the federal government in an effort to prevent the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe from building a casino in the city. The judge's decision in U.S. District Court in Boston on Friday granted summary judgment to the U.S. Department of the Interior, which had placed 321 acres of land in Mashpee and Taunton into trust. The tribe, which has about 2,600 enrolled citizens, was an intervenor-defendant in the suit. Although establishment of the reservation returned only a small fraction of the tribe's ancestral territory, Tribal Chair Brian Weeden said...
WCVB
Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant being sold to owners of another Newton diner
NEWTON, Mass. — One of the most popular spots to get ice cream in Massachusetts will be changing ownership next month. Joe Prestejohn, one of the owners of Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant in Newton, informed the Charles River Regional Chamber of Commerce that he is ready to semi-retire and is selling his family's old-fashioned ice cream parlor in Newtonville.
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Abandoned car that hasn't gotten an inspection since 2018, which it failed
A fed-up citizen files a 311 report about a Porsche Cayenne that's been sitting on Creighton Street in Jamaica Plain for months now - with a 2018 rejection sticker. Stop ticketing this abandoned vehicle and please tow it already!. It's sitting behind a more plebian car that's also been just...
universalhub.com
Owner of South End office building wants to convert it to life-science labs
A California real-estate firm that built an eight-floor life-sciences building atop a parking garage at Harrison Avenue and Herald Street in the South End says it now want to convert the existing "aging" office building next door into a similar life-sciences building. BioMed Realty of San Diego, which specializes in...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
‘Determined to fight’: Boston girl stabbed woman to death over explicit photos, prosecutor says
A 16-year-old Boston girl charged in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Boston over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.
NECN
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
capecoddaily.com
More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic
BARNSTABLE – As construction continues on the Vineyard Wind and sewer expansion projects, Strawberry Hill Road–along with other stretches in Barnstable–will have more closures from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17. Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Wequaquet Lane while duct bank installations are carried out. Ongoing […] The post More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
