WCVB
Did you spot chain of lights in skies over Massachusetts? Here's what it is
BOSTON — WCVB received a number of messages Monday night about a string of lights spotted in the skies above Massachusetts. Those lights are Starlink satellites that have been launched into space by Elon Musk's company SpaceX since 2019. There are about 3,500 Starlink satellites currently in space and...
3 Restaurants Top National List for the Most Beautiful Views in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine
Which would you rather have; incredible views during your dining experience or are you all about the decor and food? I mean for me if I'm eating a mouthwatering lobster roll dockside overlooking the water on a picnic table from a food truck I'm happy purely because of the view. That in itself is memorable. Of course if the food was horrendous I'd probably still go back for the view, but stick with liquid deliciousness only.
Don’t put your snow shovels away yet, winter isn’t over
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has a look at where all the snow is and what this means for our drought.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
Massachusetts home sales down 32% in January
The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its latest report on home sales in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties for January 2023.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Massachusetts Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In a state that’s known mostly for its seafood, you may not expect there to be some incredible, juicy, mouthwatering bbq around as well. Well, we’re here to tell you that it’s true! And you can find some of the best bbq in Massachusetts at an unassuming eatery in Peabody. Big Pig Barbecue & Catering is the place for carnivores to get some incredibly tasty smoked meats.
capecoddaily.com
State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season
HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are reminding residents to stay safe as coyote mating season begins. The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advises that coyotes can be active at any time of the day or night, adding that people should be aware of how to protect themselves and others. The mere presence of a coyote […] The post State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Consumer Advocate: Beware Of Slack-Filling On Valentine's Day
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One local consumer advocate is planning on contacting the FDA after someone alerted him of one Valentine's Day treat violating federal law. One man reached out to Edgar Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.org, after he purchased a box of Whitman chocolates and was surprised to find far less chocolate than he expected when he looked inside the box. Dworsky said the practice is actually banned by the federal government as a part of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
‘Illicit cross-border traffic’ rises sharply in New England
Despite frigid mid-winter temperatures, a U.S. Border Patrol station in Vermont is reporting 367 apprehensions and encounters in January, including family groups with young children and infants. The January numbers are more than the combined January apprehensions at that station spanning the last 12 years. The U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton...
Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
wamc.org
Bill would ban PFAS in Massachusetts by 2030
A group of more than a dozen environmental, health, and consumer organizations are praising a bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature to phase out the use of PFAS chemicals in almost all products sold in the state. The proposed legislation also creates a fund to address the contamination of drinking...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
Massachusetts Residents: Extra Money Could Be In Your Future!
Let's face it; Everybody can use some extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH in their wallets or pocketbooks. This is not the first time we have addressed this subject to your attention, but it is always pleasant to discuss this topic at hand. A little extra money is always a good thing, if you ask me. Massachusetts residents take note: Approximately 3 million taxpayers are scheduled to receive funds in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the Bay State of Massachusetts as these coveted and welcomed payments from the state began at the end of 2022.
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Stop & Shop sells $100,000 lottery ticket
A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold from a Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, and its winner came forward on Sunday, Feb. 12 to claim their prize. The Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning $100,000 ticket was from the daily “Mass Cash” drawing. It was purchased from the Stop & Shop in Holyoke.
Comments / 1