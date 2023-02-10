ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

3 Restaurants Top National List for the Most Beautiful Views in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine

Which would you rather have; incredible views during your dining experience or are you all about the decor and food? I mean for me if I'm eating a mouthwatering lobster roll dockside overlooking the water on a picnic table from a food truck I'm happy purely because of the view. That in itself is memorable. Of course if the food was horrendous I'd probably still go back for the view, but stick with liquid deliciousness only.
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Massachusetts Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

In a state that’s known mostly for its seafood, you may not expect there to be some incredible, juicy, mouthwatering bbq around as well. Well, we’re here to tell you that it’s true! And you can find some of the best bbq in Massachusetts at an unassuming eatery in Peabody. Big Pig Barbecue & Catering is the place for carnivores to get some incredibly tasty smoked meats.
capecoddaily.com

State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season

HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are reminding residents to stay safe as coyote mating season begins. The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advises that coyotes can be active at any time of the day or night, adding that people should be aware of how to protect themselves and others. The mere presence of a coyote […] The post State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
iheart.com

Massachusetts Consumer Advocate: Beware Of Slack-Filling On Valentine's Day

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One local consumer advocate is planning on contacting the FDA after someone alerted him of one Valentine's Day treat violating federal law. One man reached out to Edgar Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.org, after he purchased a box of Whitman chocolates and was surprised to find far less chocolate than he expected when he looked inside the box. Dworsky said the practice is actually banned by the federal government as a part of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
WNAW 94.7

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MassLive.com

‘Illicit cross-border traffic’ rises sharply in New England

Despite frigid mid-winter temperatures, a U.S. Border Patrol station in Vermont is reporting 367 apprehensions and encounters in January, including family groups with young children and infants. The January numbers are more than the combined January apprehensions at that station spanning the last 12 years. The U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton...
WBEC AM

Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?

Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
wamc.org

Bill would ban PFAS in Massachusetts by 2030

A group of more than a dozen environmental, health, and consumer organizations are praising a bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature to phase out the use of PFAS chemicals in almost all products sold in the state. The proposed legislation also creates a fund to address the contamination of drinking...
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Residents: Extra Money Could Be In Your Future!

Let's face it; Everybody can use some extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH in their wallets or pocketbooks. This is not the first time we have addressed this subject to your attention, but it is always pleasant to discuss this topic at hand. A little extra money is always a good thing, if you ask me. Massachusetts residents take note: Approximately 3 million taxpayers are scheduled to receive funds in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the Bay State of Massachusetts as these coveted and welcomed payments from the state began at the end of 2022.
