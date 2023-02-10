ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
People

Gonorrhea Strain that Resists Many Antibiotics Identified in the U.S.

Public health officials have identified a novel variant of the sexually transmitted disease; the first of its kind in the country Public health officials are expressing concern over two cases of gonorrhea found to resist a variety of antibiotics; the first time a strain of this nature has been identified in the United States. The strain, discovered in Massachusetts, showed resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics. Both cases (unrelated to each other) were eventually cured with ceftriaxone, the antibiotic currently recommended to treat gonorrhea. "The discovery...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

Doctors expect more infections from tainted eyedrops that have been recalled

It was late last summer when Dr. Guillermo Amescua started noticing "something weird" about the eye infections he was seeing in his clinic. Amescua, a cornea specialist at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, had been well-versed in using antibiotics to treat bacterial eye infections. The warm Miami weather, he said, often coaxes people into relaxing at the pool or beach before removing their contact lenses, giving bacteria — Pseudomonas, mostly — a perfect breeding ground.
COLORADO STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer rates ‘rising rapidly’ among younger women, study warns

Rates of pancreatic cancer are rising across the US, with figures rising “rapidly” among younger women compared to men of the same age, scientists have warned.A large-scale nationwide study conducted by researchers from the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Institute in Los Angeles found that rates of pancreatic cancer among women under the age of 55 rose 2.4 per cent higher than rates among men of the same age.The rates rose even further among young Black women, increasing 2.23 per cent more than young Black men.Scientists examined data on patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer between 2001 and 2018 from the National Program of...
WBUR

Boston’s only Black hospital was founded in 1908 — in the South End apartment building where I lived

East Springfield Street in Boston is lined with three-story brownstones, most of them completely unremarkable, their brick facades and wrought iron railings blending together under a canopy of trees. Number 12, where I lived for five years, is just like all the others — or so I thought. Moving from San Francisco to Boston, I signed the lease after viewing the apartment on FaceTime. I didn’t see the plaque outside until I moved in.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy