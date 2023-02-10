Read full article on original website
State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season
HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are reminding residents to stay safe as coyote mating season begins. The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advises that coyotes can be active at any time of the day or night, adding that people should be aware of how to protect themselves and others. The mere presence of a coyote […] The post State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Online Sports Betting in Mass. Aiming to Open March 10
HYANNIS – Following the start of in-person sports betting in the state, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has proposed Friday, March 10 as the tentative opening date for online wagering. Residents 21 and over could potentially be able to place bets with mobile sportsbook such as DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel beginning at 10 a.m. that day. […] The post Online Sports Betting in Mass. Aiming to Open March 10 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
