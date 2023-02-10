HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are reminding residents to stay safe as coyote mating season begins. The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advises that coyotes can be active at any time of the day or night, adding that people should be aware of how to protect themselves and others. The mere presence of a coyote […] The post State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO