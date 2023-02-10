Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Former ‘MAFS’ star dropped by management after “flop behaviour”
Former MAFS groom Dean Wells has been dropped by his management agency after posting homophobic misinformation on the internet. The reality star came under fire when he shared a Photoshopped flyer to Instagram advertising a Drag Queen Story Time performance by Sydney drag queen Charisma Belle at Manly Library for children as young as three.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: relatable pop singer-songwriter Mia Wray
Sometimes an artist heads into the triple studios for Like A Version and decides to whip out a completely left field cover; other times, they cover an artist more similar in style to them, a signifier to listeners of what they’re all about. Mia Wray chose the latter path last Friday, choosing to perform MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers’ hit ‘Silk Chiffon’.
thebrag.com
Georgia Mooney releases debut solo single ‘War Romance’
Georgia Mooney – of All Our Exes Live in Texas – has finally released her highly-anticipated debut single ‘War Romance.’. Accompanied by the music video featuring comedian Rhys Nicholson, ‘War Romance’ finds Mooney musing on the search for love amidst the chaos of the world.
thebrag.com
Yungblud weighs in on Matt Healy’s “gross” podcast appearance
The 1975’s Matt Healy has managed to offend almost everybody in one podcast appearance this week, with even Yungblud weighing in during the aftermath. On February 9th, Healy was on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. During the hour-long interview with comedians and hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen, Healy managed to make several inflammatory remarks.
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
thebrag.com
Rapper shot dead celebrating 35th birthday
Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed on Friday night in Durban, South Africa at the age of 35. Police confirmed that Forbes was fatally shot in a popular entertainment district in the coastal city, reportedly while out belatedly celebrating his recent birthday. “I can confirm that...
thebrag.com
Track by track: Baby Cool breaks down ‘Earthling on the Road to Self Love’
“At the end of the day it’s so strange and beautiful to be alive in the first place.” This is how Grace Cuell, the artist behind Baby Cool, describes “Daydream’, the final song from her debut album, and it’s a sentiment that could also accurately capture the record’s sense of wonderment as a whole.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Celebrity Astrologer Says Meghan Markle Likely to Make ‘Impulsive Decisions’ While Prince Harry Is More Calculated: Are They Compatible?
A celebrity astrologer looked at whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are compatible, noting how their differences ultimately make them a “strong couple.” Meghan has a sign that’s tied to more “impulsive decisions,” while Harry is likely to calculate risks. Are Prince Harry and Meghan...
thebrag.com
“Wrecked the season”: Love Island star Jess slams MAFS participants
Love Island star Jess Losurdo has slammed the participants in the current season of MAFS for sharing too many spoilers and ruining the season for her. “I’m fed up and I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these MAFS contestants this year… We’re not even halfway through the season yet. And they wanna jump on radio, talk to the article people, and deliver spoilers to us on a silver platter,” she said on her Instagram story.
thebrag.com
Chris Brown reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance
Upon Rihanna taking the stage at the Super Bowl, shockwaves were sent through the music world with her electrifying performance. However, it wasn’t just fans and critics who were talking about the highly-anticipated halftime show – the pop icon and fashion mogul’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, also seemingly had something to say about it.
thebrag.com
Konrad Bien opens up about his relationship with Thelma Plum
After making his mark on the reality TV scene, The Bachelorette star Konrad Bien-Stephen has found his happy ending in real life with Thelma Plum. Though he’s stayed relatively mum about his relationship with the singer, Konrad has finally opened up about how things are going with Thelma. “Everything...
thebrag.com
Rihanna stuns at Super Bowl: every song she sung during Halftime Show
Well that was something special, wasn’t it? After months of buildup, Rihanna returned to music in style with a captivating performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Although this publication’s humble predictions about possible guest stars was way off the mark, it really didn’t matter: Rihanna carried it sublimely all on her own at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.
thebrag.com
Ellie Goulding gobsmacked by co-presenter’s question at live BRIT Awards
Ellie Goulding was visibly shocked when her co-presenter at the BRIT Awards asked a very personal question on live TV. Presenting the award for Best New Artist at the 43rd annual music ceremony at London’s o2 Arena on Saturday night, Goulding was left gobsmacked by fellow musician Tom Grennan’s surprise question.
thebrag.com
A rep for Rihanna confirms her second pregnancy
A rep for Rihanna has confirmed that she’s officially pregnant after she debuted her baby belly during the Super Bowl halftime show. The rep confirmed the ‘Umbrella’ singer is pregnant to Variety. “A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the singer is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had the internet talking,” the publication reported.
thebrag.com
Former AFL star Dane Swan slams Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance as ‘selfish’
The Queen of Pop, Rihanna, hit the Super Bowl halftime stage like a hurricane and brought the house down with her electrifying performance. With her signature sass and powerful vocals, RiRi showed the world why she’s the reigning diva of the music industry. Oh, did we mention that she...
thebrag.com
Another The Project host tearfully announces they are leaving the show
Rachel Corbett had an emotional goodbye on The Project last night, announcing her departure as she starts her maternity leave. The mother–to–be burst into tears as she thanked her co–hosts and the audience for their support, before bidding a final farewell. “I’ve sat at this desk every...
thebrag.com
Al Perkins reveals he was “cut off” from alcohol twice at MAFS dinner parties
MAFS star Al Perkins, who took part in season nine of the experiment, has revealed that producers cut him off from alcohol twice at the show’s dinner parties. “The producers and everyone on married side, they’re very responsible and they’re quite strict on, on how much [alcohol] you have. Cause they don’t want you slurring on TV or looking drunk or things like that. So they made sure that we were responsible on how much we drank,” he told The Brag.
Comments / 0