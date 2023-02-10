Open in App
Evans, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Junior Achievement of Georgia brings discovery center to Evans for middle school students

By Bria Smith,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GX2z_0kirxJMy00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF)- Middle School students in the CSRA will soon be able to immerse themselves in financial literacy and personal finance education.

From five locations across the state, two new programs will come from the Junior Achievement of Georgia in one new Evans location.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for our middle school students, we’re gonna give our sixth and seventh graders an opportunity to visit the JA discovery center,” Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said.

Through this program, students will have the chance to indulge in a hands-on, realistic style of learning.

“The students will be able to go through and talk to these people about their business and say that they wanna go buy a car, they’ll talk about buying that car and they’ll tell ‘em how much it costs and what the term charge as far as– to buy that car if they wanted to borrow money,” President of McKnight Construction Company Will McKnight said.

ALSO ON WJBF: An inside look at Columbia County’s Performing Arts Center

Thursday afternoon’s groundbreaking gave a peek into what things might look like once local contractors begin working.

“So the students feel at home when they go into the center and they recognize the businesses that they’re interacting with. So, not only will it look like the businesses, but it’ll also look like the landmarks and things that they’re used to in the area,” Columbia County Superintendent Steven Flynt said.

The two new JA programs– JA BizTown and JA Finance Park will allow 6th and 7th grade students to dive deeper.

“Many of our students don’t have that opportunity to really understand how money is spent and the cost that their parents pay for certain items. So, giving them a hands-on perspective of day-to-day household activities, I think it will be very beneficial to them,” Dr. Bradshaw said.

The $4.5 million dollar investment is not just in the building, but in the future lives of middle school students.

“This shows children, or students at an early age– they might wanna go to college, they might not wanna go to college. But, they’re a lot of different careers they can do as far as what they can earn and how they can make it work with whatever career they pick,” McKnight said.

Representatives with Junior Achievement are glad to get the ball rolling on this project.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
12 CSRA school districts to hold joint job fair in March
Augusta, GA23 hours ago
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Augusta, GA22 hours ago
Salute to Service | Being blind hasn’t slowed down veteran Woodrow Fryer from helping others
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular
Students at AU react to Michigan State University mass shooting
Augusta, GA13 hours ago
Augusta, February 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Augusta University holds Black History Read-In
Augusta, GA22 hours ago
‘Stuff the Stadium’ event donates toys to local CSRA charities
Augusta, GA19 hours ago
Volunteers needed for food distribution event in Aiken
Aiken, SC1 day ago
Augusta government agencies have big turnout at second mega hiring event
Augusta, GA13 hours ago
I-TEAM UPDATE: Death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Augusta, GA11 hours ago
Hometown History: Springfield Baptist Church
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Golden Apple: Barbara Weddon
Waynesboro, GA2 days ago
Augusta University Jaguars baseball program receives $250,000 donation for new locker room facility
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Some commissioners do not embrace recommended ambulance zone provider
Augusta, GA13 hours ago
Central EMS recommended as Augusta’s new ambulance zone provider
Augusta, GA1 day ago
City of Augusta holding hiring events in February
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Grovetown Police searching for missing teen
Grovetown, GA1 day ago
Person lunges at Tops mass shooter, proceedings in a delay
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Mega Hiring Event in Augusta Thursday
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Talley family member "I'll never forget you"
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Gold Cross protest adds twist to heated Augusta ambulance service battle
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Fifty-four-year old woman adopted on Valentine's Day
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Accusations fly as Richmond County’s EMS zone goes into the state’s hands
Augusta, GA2 days ago
City of Augusta plans to make Augusta beautiful again
Augusta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy