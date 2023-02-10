ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Capital International Investors Increases Position in Edison International (EIX)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.21MM shares of Edison International (EIX). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 11.09MM shares and 2.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves 1.15%: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.16, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.16% in the...
NASDAQ

Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Entergy (ETR)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.85MM shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.12MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
ARKANSAS STATE
NASDAQ

Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $5.47, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $15.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Unusual Call Option Trade in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Worth $333.79K

On February 13, 2023 at 12:52:21 (ET) an unusually large $333.79K block of Call contracts in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was bought, with a strike price of $46.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on February 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.69 percentile of all recent large trades made in MRVL options.
NASDAQ

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $10.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ

FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $19.74, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ

Barclays (BCS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Barclays (BCS) closed at $9.14, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%. Heading into today, shares of the financial holding...
NASDAQ

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.25%...
NASDAQ

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $601.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained...
NASDAQ

Petrobras (PBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $11.70, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas...
NASDAQ

Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
NASDAQ

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) closed at $43.03, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $506.45, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%. Heading into today, shares of the warehouse club operator...
NASDAQ

Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.30, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real...
NASDAQ

W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W&T Offshore (WTI) closed at $6.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas...

