The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
technode.global

Indonesia's Asa Ren raised oversubscribed $8.15M co-led by Top Harvest Capital, Kejora Capital, Marcy Venture Partners

Asa Ren, an Indonesia-based DNA data company based in Indonesia, has on last week announced the closing of a new early stage round of fundings of $8.15 million. This oversubscribed round was co-led by Top Harvest Capital (Silicon Valley USA), Kejora Capital (Kejora-SBI Orbit Fund and Orbit Capital Malaysia), and Marcy Venture Partners (Silicon Valley USA), with participation from Northstar Ventures, Naya Capital, PT Diagnos Laboratorium Utama Tbk, and a number of prominent angel investors, Asa Ren said in a statement.
technode.global

A closer look at the future of events and event technology in 2023 and beyond

Events have always been a critical marketing channel in a marketer’s toolkit, serving an important strategic function, allowing brands to reach new audiences faster, build personalized relationships and drive continuous engagement for brands. As one of the fastest-growing markets in the events industry, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to...

