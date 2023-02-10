(Reuters) - Via is valued at $3.5 billion, the transportation company said on Monday, after it raised fresh capital in a funding round led by 83North. The company, which was founded in 2012 with a few vans in New York City, raised $110 million in the latest round that also drew participation from Exor N.V., Pitango, Janus Henderson, CF Private Equity, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures, Riverpark Ventures, and ION Crossover Partners.

