US News and World Report
U.S. Military Says It Recovers Key Sensors From Downed Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a U.S. fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on Feb. 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering. "Crews have been able to recover significant debris from...
US News and World Report
Japanese and Indian Appetizers
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese GDP and Indian wholesale inflation provide investors in Asia with a couple of appetizers on Tuesday, before markets feast on the main course later in the day - U.S. inflation. Japan's economy is expected to...
US News and World Report
Transportation Company Via Valued at $3.5 Billion After Latest Fund-Raise
(Reuters) - Via is valued at $3.5 billion, the transportation company said on Monday, after it raised fresh capital in a funding round led by 83North. The company, which was founded in 2012 with a few vans in New York City, raised $110 million in the latest round that also drew participation from Exor N.V., Pitango, Janus Henderson, CF Private Equity, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures, Riverpark Ventures, and ION Crossover Partners.
US News and World Report
British Embassy Guard Who Spied for Russia Filmed 'Secret' Letter to PM, London Court Told
LONDON (Reuters) - A security guard at the British embassy in Berlin collected highly sensitive information for more than three years, including "secret" government communications with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, prosecutors told a London court on Monday. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, scanned copies of a letter from two cabinet ministers...
US News and World Report
No U.S. Surveillance Craft in China's Airspace, White House Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There are no U.S. surveillance aircraft in Chinese airspace, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, declining to specify when pressed by reporters on whether such aircraft operate in Chinese-claimed areas. The U.S. government swiftly and repeatedly denied China's accusation that U.S. high-altitude balloons had...
US News and World Report
China's Top Diplomat to Attend Munich Security Conference, Visit Russia
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference this month and plans to visit several countries including Russia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Delegation to Visit Pakistan as Two Sides Seek to Repair Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will lead a delegation to Pakistan this week as Washington and Islamabad seek to repair ties strained under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The U.S. delegation will visit Bangladesh and Pakistan from Feb. 14-18 to meet with senior government officials, civil...
US News and World Report
White House Rejects Beijing Claims of U.S. Balloons Over China
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China said on Monday that U.S. high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, drawing a swift denial from Washington. China's accusation widened a dispute with the United States that began after the U.S. military shot down...
US News and World Report
China, U.S. to Participate in First Meeting of New Debt Roundtable on Feb. 17
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials from China, India, Saudi Arabia and Group of Seven nations will participate in a first virtual meeting of a new sovereign debt roundtable on Friday, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The roundtable will also include officials from countries that...
