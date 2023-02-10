A smartly designed dual overdrive with top-class tones on both sides. Effects pedals are an absolute bloody pest. They cost money, they take up room on your ‘board, and each one needs its own power supply. So we’re pleased to report that the Unobtanium, an extremely classy dual overdrive from Greek boutique builder Crazy Tube Circuits, can help with at least two of those issues.

20 HOURS AGO