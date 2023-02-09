Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers
Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
newsnationnow.com
California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor
(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state. The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022. Los Angeles...
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
Ghost gun with high-capacity magazine seized in Pacifica traffic stop, 1 arrested
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A Ukiah man was arrested in Pacifica Sunday after a routine traffic stop uncovered an illegal firearm, Pacifica police announced in a press release. Shortly after noon on Sunday, Pacifica PD officers initiated a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle’s driver was found to have a suspended […]
The Almanac Online
BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
KCRA.com
‘Everything changes’: The consequence of DUI as told by a California victim’s family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), every day in the United States, an average of 32 people die in DUI-related crashes. The organization also estimates that across the country, 300,000 impaired people drive every day, and it takes the average drunk driver 80 occurrences before their first arrest.
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days. The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night when law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside. The accident happened […]
Teen arrested after BART rider assaulted, pepper sprayed, robbed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting and pepper spraying a rider and stealing their scooter, according to the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. BART police said the boy was one of several juveniles involved in the incident. The teens assaulted and pepper sprayed a rider on […]
crimevoice.com
Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies
San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from […]
VIDEO: Burglars cause $8K in damages at Vallejo deli
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves targeted a family-run deli early Wednesday morning in Vallejo, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Hector Bedolla and his family woke up around 2:15 a.m. after receiving an alert from their security system at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive. “We quickly got on the cameras, and we […]
Berkeley man sentenced to 4 years for dealing fentanyl, meth in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday. David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin. In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also...
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
sfstandard.com
Official Raises Red Flag on Home Drug Labs as Suspect Arrested in SF Explosion
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an explosion that killed one person and demolished a house in San Francisco’s Sunset District. Officials determined that an “active illegal narcotics manufacturing lab” was located in the residence where the explosion took place on Thursday. Supervisor Joel Engardio,...
Crime weary Oakland small business owners plea for help from city leaders
OAKLAND -- A different day brings the same story for many downtown Oakland businesses just trying to keep their income coming. The threats, harassment, stolen income, even defecation on their property, and all the damage they are constantly cleaning up is starting to hit a breaking point for business owners in their effort to keep going strong.The latest incident at Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar brought an unruly person into their restaurant, who threatened and harassed staff and customers inside. "Every day, it's like what's next," said Denise Huynh, the owner of Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar. ...
KTVU FOX 2
California lawmaker wants to stop police officers from buying illegal guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy illegal handguns. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy illegal handguns for their personal use or to resell them.
Suspect's brother, neighbors and local leaders speak out after explosion in Sunset District
A home explosion that rocked the Sunset District and killed one woman has left the community with more questions than answers. A private town hall to address the impacts of the explosion is now on the books.
'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents
The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.
