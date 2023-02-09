ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

southarkansassun.com

California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers

Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
OAKLAND, CA
newsnationnow.com

California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor

(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state. The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022. Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
MENLO PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days. The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night when law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside. The accident happened […]
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies

San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Burglars cause $8K in damages at Vallejo deli

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves targeted a family-run deli early Wednesday morning in Vallejo, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Hector Bedolla and his family woke up around 2:15 a.m. after receiving an alert from their security system at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive. “We quickly got on the cameras, and we […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley man sentenced to 4 years for dealing fentanyl, meth in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday. David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin. In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime weary Oakland small business owners plea for help from city leaders

OAKLAND -- A different day brings the same story for many downtown Oakland businesses just trying to keep their income coming. The threats, harassment, stolen income, even defecation on their property, and all the damage they are constantly cleaning up is starting to hit a breaking point for business owners in their effort to keep going strong.The latest incident at Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar brought an unruly person into their restaurant, who threatened and harassed staff and customers inside. "Every day, it's like what's next," said Denise Huynh, the owner of Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar. ...
OAKLAND, CA
MC

'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents

The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.
STOCKTON, CA

