San Francisco, CA

kalw.org

San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself

Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Can the Tenderloin Crackdown Be Sustained?

Something shocking occurred in San Francisco last week: the Tenderloin’s largest open air drug market was cleared. For over two years the 300 block of Hyde has been filled with trash and fifty plus dealers. No more. 300 Hyde was cleared for the entire week. The Tenderloin’s other large...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open

About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Is San Francisco finally trying to reverse its progressive decay?

San Francisco has been undergoing a reckoning with the woke liberalism that has ruined the city. It may now finally be reconnecting with sanity. In her State of the City address on Thursday, Mayor London Breed (D) declared that “our residents are demanding we build back the police force, and we need to deliver.” She announced her opposition to “open-air drug dealing.” She intends to pause tax increases for retail businesses and make the city’s tax structure more competitive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Job cuts widen as tech, biotech firms plan fresh rounds of layoffs

Tech and biotech companies have begun to reveal plans for multiple rounds of job cuts in the Bay Area, disquieting disclosures that suggest the current layoff surges will be ongoing. The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View, layoffs that were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

This Palo Alto startup delivers Michelin-starred restaurant dishes from India to your home

You don’t need a passport, private jet or even an in with the chef to eat dishes from the best restaurants around the world. You just need software and sensors. A Palo Alto-based food tech startup has built the technology to impeccably recreate dishes from any chef and have it delivered to you. CloudChef, which launched Jan. 31, has started this feat of “food and aroma on the Internet” with a small yet impressive group of chefs in the Bay Area and India, including Thomas Zacharias, formerly of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin and Mumbai’s Bombay Canteen, named one of the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia. And the chefs haven’t been able to differentiate their dishes from the CloudChef version in a blind taste test.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. Flying Football Funfest – San Carlos, 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Penguin Valentines – San Francisco, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Valentine’s Day Celebration –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Are Chinese American reparations next?

This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

