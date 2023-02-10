ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

2023 Next Generation Awards recognize, honor BUSD student activism

During the 12th annual Berkeley Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Jan. 16, students from Berkeley High School, or BHS, Berkeley Technology Academy, or BTA, and Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, middle schools received Next Generation Awards for their engagement in social justice initiatives, honoring the legacy of MLK Jr.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Dark side of college athletics

Underneath the shining Friday night lights or roaring crowd in the stands is a darker truth that must be addressed and unveiled. The firing of Cal women’s swim head coach Teri McKeever offers an alternate, polarizing perspective of what really goes on behind closed doors in college athletics. Dating...
proclaimerscv.com

Stanford University: Offers Free Tuition, Room and Board for Eligible Students

Stanford University has announced to increase in its undergraduate tuition fee by 7% for the 2023–2024 academic year. The increase is attributed to soaring inflation which affects the university’s expenses. It is also aimed at continuing high-quality academic and student support programs. Charges for room and board will also increase by 7%. An undergraduate paying for full tuition will pay $61,731 for tuition, $19,922 for standard room and board, and $753 for the mandatory health fee – a total of $82,406.
Good News Network

Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google

A privately-funded program to provide basic income to 100 California homeless people aims to study how the cash—plus one-on-one social support—can be potentially life-changing. ‘Miracle Money: California’ is being funded primarily by a $1.15Mil donation from Google.org and is being evaluated through a randomized control trial led by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area program offers Black youth free lessons in computer programming

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is beautifully diverse and home to one of the biggest hubs of innovation in the world found right in Silicon Valley. But the tech industry overall continues to fall behind in representation. According to federal data, Black workers made up less than 8 percent of the tech workforce […]
contracosta.news

Yet Again, Antioch Set to Discuss Secretaries for Councilmembers

At the February 14 meeting, the Antioch City Council will once again bring up the topic of hiring secretaries for Antioch City Council members. This is now at least the 4th time the item has been on the agenda dating back to last April. Listed under Item 11 of the...
ANTIOCH, CA
Daily Californian

Possession of ammunition reported in MLK Jr. Student Union

UCPD officers found an individual in possession of handgun ammunition inside UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building Wednesday, according to UCPD Lt. Nicholas Hernandez. Officers responded to a report of disturbance at the building at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Hernandez stated in an email....
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The No. 1 U.S. city in youth homelessness

San Jose tops the list of 100 major cities with the highest number of homeless young adults per capita, highlighting a growing crisis in the region. In the heart of Silicon Valley, there are nearly 85 homeless residents who are between 18 and 24 years old for every 100,000 residents, landing San Jose in the No. 1 spot across the United States. The study, conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area, analyzed data from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 100 major cities in the nation. The study was published late January.
SAN JOSE, CA
GV Wire

California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies

The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinlocalnews.com

Something ain’t quite right at Mill Valley schools

Kudos to Keri Brenner who covers the goings on at the Mill Valley school board for the Independent Journal. If I’m reading the nuances of her reporting correctly, she’s nibbling around the edges of a disturbance in the force surrounding the burg’s public schools. The official story...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Daily Californian

Federal grants, loans address January storm damages for Berkeley residents

Berkeley residents affected by January storms may be eligible for federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to cover essential repairs or “serious disaster-related needs,” according to a city press release. The press release states that homeowners, renters and businesses in Berkeley can apply online,...
BERKELEY, CA
The Almanac Online

BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
MENLO PARK, CA
Daily Californian

SF Symphony celebrates new beginnings with exuberant Lunar New Year program

The lion dances, fortune-telling and rabbit petting zoo in Davies Symphony Hall were all mere prologues to the San Francisco Symphony’s sweeping Lunar New Year festivities on the night of Feb. 5th. In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, a red-clad crowd swarmed the venue’s lobby in anticipation, making lanterns and sampling dragon’s beard candy before finally spilling into the concert hall.
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

