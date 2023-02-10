Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
2023 Next Generation Awards recognize, honor BUSD student activism
During the 12th annual Berkeley Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Jan. 16, students from Berkeley High School, or BHS, Berkeley Technology Academy, or BTA, and Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, middle schools received Next Generation Awards for their engagement in social justice initiatives, honoring the legacy of MLK Jr.
Daily Californian
Dark side of college athletics
Underneath the shining Friday night lights or roaring crowd in the stands is a darker truth that must be addressed and unveiled. The firing of Cal women’s swim head coach Teri McKeever offers an alternate, polarizing perspective of what really goes on behind closed doors in college athletics. Dating...
proclaimerscv.com
Stanford University: Offers Free Tuition, Room and Board for Eligible Students
Stanford University has announced to increase in its undergraduate tuition fee by 7% for the 2023–2024 academic year. The increase is attributed to soaring inflation which affects the university’s expenses. It is also aimed at continuing high-quality academic and student support programs. Charges for room and board will also increase by 7%. An undergraduate paying for full tuition will pay $61,731 for tuition, $19,922 for standard room and board, and $753 for the mandatory health fee – a total of $82,406.
Racist joke involving cotton balls roils Bay Area school
Officials say the racist joke was aimed at making fun of Black History Month.
sfstandard.com
SF Pledged To Stamp Out Racism at City Hall, but Employees Say Little Has Changed
For Kathy Broussard, working as a San Francisco government employee for 18 years has meant keeping her head down in the face of an onslaught. “I was harassed. I was called the N-word by my manager and director,” said Broussard, a 54-year-old Black transit worker. So in 2010 she...
Good News Network
Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google
A privately-funded program to provide basic income to 100 California homeless people aims to study how the cash—plus one-on-one social support—can be potentially life-changing. ‘Miracle Money: California’ is being funded primarily by a $1.15Mil donation from Google.org and is being evaluated through a randomized control trial led by...
Bay Area program offers Black youth free lessons in computer programming
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is beautifully diverse and home to one of the biggest hubs of innovation in the world found right in Silicon Valley. But the tech industry overall continues to fall behind in representation. According to federal data, Black workers made up less than 8 percent of the tech workforce […]
contracosta.news
Yet Again, Antioch Set to Discuss Secretaries for Councilmembers
At the February 14 meeting, the Antioch City Council will once again bring up the topic of hiring secretaries for Antioch City Council members. This is now at least the 4th time the item has been on the agenda dating back to last April. Listed under Item 11 of the...
Daily Californian
Possession of ammunition reported in MLK Jr. Student Union
UCPD officers found an individual in possession of handgun ammunition inside UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building Wednesday, according to UCPD Lt. Nicholas Hernandez. Officers responded to a report of disturbance at the building at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Hernandez stated in an email....
San Jose: The No. 1 U.S. city in youth homelessness
San Jose tops the list of 100 major cities with the highest number of homeless young adults per capita, highlighting a growing crisis in the region. In the heart of Silicon Valley, there are nearly 85 homeless residents who are between 18 and 24 years old for every 100,000 residents, landing San Jose in the No. 1 spot across the United States. The study, conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area, analyzed data from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 100 major cities in the nation. The study was published late January.
California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
The bill has come due for Democratic politicians.
GV Wire
California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies
The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
marinlocalnews.com
Something ain’t quite right at Mill Valley schools
Kudos to Keri Brenner who covers the goings on at the Mill Valley school board for the Independent Journal. If I’m reading the nuances of her reporting correctly, she’s nibbling around the edges of a disturbance in the force surrounding the burg’s public schools. The official story...
2urbangirls.com
Oakland mayor appoints former Compton city manager as Interim City Administrator
Oakland’s Mayor Sheng Thao has asked current Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey and former Interim City Administrator Steven Falk to serve as Interim City Administrators after current Administrator Ed Reiskin steps away at the end of this month. “I am very sad to see Ed go. He...
Daily Californian
Federal grants, loans address January storm damages for Berkeley residents
Berkeley residents affected by January storms may be eligible for federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to cover essential repairs or “serious disaster-related needs,” according to a city press release. The press release states that homeowners, renters and businesses in Berkeley can apply online,...
Silicon Valley
Homeowner invokes ‘builders remedy’ in brazen plan to build 20-unit housing complex in Los Altos Hills
To hear Sasha Zbrozek tell it, the story behind his plans to tear down his four-bedroom house in tony Los Altos Hills and replace it with an apartment complex is a simple tale of a young man’s California dream home being ruined by the region’s notorious red tape — and his decision to “rage against the machine.”
The Almanac Online
BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
Daily Californian
SF Symphony celebrates new beginnings with exuberant Lunar New Year program
The lion dances, fortune-telling and rabbit petting zoo in Davies Symphony Hall were all mere prologues to the San Francisco Symphony’s sweeping Lunar New Year festivities on the night of Feb. 5th. In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, a red-clad crowd swarmed the venue’s lobby in anticipation, making lanterns and sampling dragon’s beard candy before finally spilling into the concert hall.
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
More Bay Area pharmacies will close permanently
The new closures will add to an already shrinking list of pharmacies.
