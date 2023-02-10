Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Californian
Bridgette Meshkani replaces former ASUC senator Josh Lee
When one ASUC senator leaves, another must come to take their place. Sophomore Bridgette Meshkani, though, plans to do more than just be former senator Josh Lee’s replacement. Meshkani, who is in her second year as part of the ASUC, will step in as one of the 20 members...
Daily Californian
ASUC proposes to commemorate former campus student Grace Asuncion
As an ASUC Senator who has served for two years, Stephanie Wong passed through Eshleman Hall often. However, walking through the first floor one day, she noticed something she hadn’t before — a plaque commemorating Grace Asuncion. Asuncion was a third-year Filipina UC Berkeley student who was killed...
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
Comments / 0