ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Celebrities At The Super Bowl In Arizona Tonight

The only bad thing about the Super Bowl is that fan bases from the respective teams in the game can barely afford tickets. Well, on the whole at least. The ridiculous price of Super Bowl tickets makes it so that celebrities dominate the event. That was in full display on Sunday night during the ...
GLENDALE, AZ
WGMD Radio

Ryan Leaf gives advice to fellow No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson: ‘No more talking’

If anyone knows about not living up to sky-high expectations, it’s Ryan Leaf. Leaf was the second pick of the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning by the San Diego Chargers, and he’s widely regarded as the biggest bust in NFL history. A combination of poor play, injuries and bad behavior led to his career ending in 2001 after just 25 games.
WGMD Radio

Super Bowl playing surface causes uproar after players slip and slide all over field

From the start of Super Bowl LVII, players on both squads had trouble staying upright on the new grass surface in State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changed his cleats in between the first and second quarter, and plenty of cleats were found along a sideline at halftime. On the final play of the game – a Hail Mary – Hurts slipped and underthrew the pass by several yards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Boldly Arrives in Thom Browne Skirt and Fendi Combat Boots for Super Bowl 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. JuJu Smith-Schuster made a dynamic entrance at the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver arrived in the tunnel at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. For the occasion, he wore a $1,300 knee-length skirt by American designer Thom Browne, crafted from light green cotton with a pleated hem. Browne’s signature four white stripes were printed on the right hip for a graphic punch. Paired with the skirt was a white collared shirt, featuring two plaid...
GLENDALE, AZ
WGMD Radio

Years after a Chiefs fan donated his kidney to an Eagles fan, the pair now head to Super Bowl LVII

While the Eagles and the Chiefs are preparing to face off this Sunday in the Super Bowl, two football fans have already beat the odds. John Gladwell and Billy Welsh first crossed paths while serving together in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Welsh is a self-proclaimed lifelong fan of the Eagles, meanwhile Gladwell roots for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy