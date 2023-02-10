If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. JuJu Smith-Schuster made a dynamic entrance at the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver arrived in the tunnel at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. For the occasion, he wore a $1,300 knee-length skirt by American designer Thom Browne, crafted from light green cotton with a pleated hem. Browne’s signature four white stripes were printed on the right hip for a graphic punch. Paired with the skirt was a white collared shirt, featuring two plaid...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO