Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donationsAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
WGMD Radio
Tom Brady files official retirement paperwork with the NFL, NFLPA: report
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady filed a letter with the NFL and NFLPA confirming his retirement, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move makes Brady eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. Last week, Brady announced he was retiring from football “for...
WGMD Radio
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson roasts Jerry Jones over bizarre Eagles comparisons
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones oddly compared the Rams’ run to last year’s Super Bowl to the Eagles’ climb to this year’s big game. The comparison isn’t a particularly strong one because the Rams sent away virtually every one of their high draft picks to build a roster with several high-priced veterans.
WGMD Radio
Eagles’ James Bradberry admits to committing late debated penalty: ‘It was a holding’
With just under two minutes left, the Kansas City Chiefs got an automatic first down after a defensive holding call against James Bradberry on 3rd and 8. Instead of the Philadelphia Eagles getting the ball with about 1:50 to go and a timeout, the Chiefs wasted more clock and kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal with eight seconds left.
WGMD Radio
Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning field goal comes after controversial penalty on Eagles: ‘Can’t f—ing call that’
A late defensive holding call in Super Bowl LVII is now the latest NFL controversy. On 3rd and 8, Philadelphia Eagles‘ James Bradberry was penalized on a fade route to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but many think the refs should have eaten the whistle. It was for sure a ticky-tack call...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Photos: Celebrities At The Super Bowl In Arizona Tonight
The only bad thing about the Super Bowl is that fan bases from the respective teams in the game can barely afford tickets. Well, on the whole at least. The ridiculous price of Super Bowl tickets makes it so that celebrities dominate the event. That was in full display on Sunday night during the ...
WGMD Radio
Ryan Leaf gives advice to fellow No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson: ‘No more talking’
If anyone knows about not living up to sky-high expectations, it’s Ryan Leaf. Leaf was the second pick of the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning by the San Diego Chargers, and he’s widely regarded as the biggest bust in NFL history. A combination of poor play, injuries and bad behavior led to his career ending in 2001 after just 25 games.
WGMD Radio
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has message for doubters after Super Bowl LVII win: ‘Feel that s—‘
After winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a little message for those that doubted his squad. Fox’s Erin Andrews pulled Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Kelce to the side after defeating the Eagles, 38-35, and Kelce looked directly into the camera to deliver his jab at the naysayers.
WGMD Radio
Super Bowl playing surface causes uproar after players slip and slide all over field
From the start of Super Bowl LVII, players on both squads had trouble staying upright on the new grass surface in State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changed his cleats in between the first and second quarter, and plenty of cleats were found along a sideline at halftime. On the final play of the game – a Hail Mary – Hurts slipped and underthrew the pass by several yards.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Boldly Arrives in Thom Browne Skirt and Fendi Combat Boots for Super Bowl 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. JuJu Smith-Schuster made a dynamic entrance at the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver arrived in the tunnel at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. For the occasion, he wore a $1,300 knee-length skirt by American designer Thom Browne, crafted from light green cotton with a pleated hem. Browne’s signature four white stripes were printed on the right hip for a graphic punch. Paired with the skirt was a white collared shirt, featuring two plaid...
WGMD Radio
Years after a Chiefs fan donated his kidney to an Eagles fan, the pair now head to Super Bowl LVII
While the Eagles and the Chiefs are preparing to face off this Sunday in the Super Bowl, two football fans have already beat the odds. John Gladwell and Billy Welsh first crossed paths while serving together in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Welsh is a self-proclaimed lifelong fan of the Eagles, meanwhile Gladwell roots for the Chiefs.
AOL Corp
Rob Gronkowski declares he's 'the No. 1 breakfast-cooker out there.' Find out the dish that's his 'claim to fame.'
Because food connects us all, Yahoo Life is serving up a heaping plateful of table talk with people who are passionate about what's on their menu in Deglazed, a series about food. Rob Gronkowski may be known for his moves on the football field, but the former NFL tight end...
