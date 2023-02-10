Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the 11 Idaho Cities Where Your Marriage Might Be Doomed
When you get engaged, visions of your “Big Day” dance through your head. Venues. Colors. The wedding party. It’s the first step into what’s supposed to be your happily ever after. We sincerely hope that’s how it plays out for you, but those of us that...
How Much Beer Idaho Drinks in One Year Compared to Other States
You can’t live in Idaho and not at least be familiar with the drinking culture, or the fact that we have so many incredible vineyards, breweries, hops fields, and even more local product etc. In fact, some might say there's a drinking problem here in Idaho... but the information below might change your mind a little... maybe.
9 Exciting Things Friends & Family Can Do When They Visit Boise
When friends and family come to the Treasure Valley, where's the first place you're excited to take them?. As my wife and I get more familiar with the Treasure Valley, we will probably have spots we will want to take friends & family to when they visit us in Idaho. Until that happens and we continue to have friends and family join us for their first time in Idaho, we want to ensure they enjoy their time.
The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry
The owners of small outdoor-recreation businesses went before an Idaho Senate committee Monday to support legislation that would limit their legal liability when something goes awry on a trail ride, in whitewater rapids or on a hunting expedition. The legislation, Senate Bill 1051, spells out that people who hire a licensed guide or outfitter can […] The post The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
These 8 Incredible Idaho Waterfalls are Worth the Drive
There is no denying Idaho's natural beauty. Growing up here, newly living here, or just visiting here, you most likely have heard of Shoshone Falls. It is one of the nation's biggest natural waterfalls and has been nicknamed "Niagara of the West". The massive and impressive falls are located in Twin Falls in the southern part of the gem state.
You Won’t Believe What Surprised Travelers Visiting Idaho
There is a lot to see in this world. Typically, when asked what people would do with more time and more money, many respond with travel more, see more places, explore. Sometimes you don't have to go far to discover or explore something that others take for granted. Idaho seems to be a mystery to so many visitors. A website called planner at heart recently released an article called 10 U.S. States Travelers Were Surprised By the Most.
Environmentalists Plot to Ban Bison Hunt Neighboring Idaho
Call it bison hunters versus bison huggers. A band of liberals is bent out of shape because several indigenous tribes are hunting bison in neighboring Montana. This isn’t new. The tribes have been hunting the animals for millennia. They still have treaty rights to conduct the hunt. The food provided is nutritious and goes a long way in feeding people who often have very few dietary options. That happens with poor people and the indigenous are often impoverished.
Congresswoman Greene Calls Out Nasty Women and Low T Idaho Men
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared in Idaho over the weekend, speaking to the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee as part of their Lincoln Day event at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. The conservative firebrand held nothing back when describing her frustration with the state of the country. In the last week,...
Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions
Deputies from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office filed a new brief in U.S. District Court with new arguments that take into consideration the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion laws. The Attorney General’s Office also asked the federal judge presiding over the case to again reconsider a preliminary injunction against the abortion […] The post Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
These Are the 9 Legal Grounds For Divorce in the State of Idaho
For most couples, divorce is the furthest thing from their mind as they walk down the aisle. It’s one of the first steps into your happily ever fairytale. Unfortunately, life is nowhere near as easy as it is in storybooks and sometimes things just don’t work out. Certainly, the pandemic put more strain on relationships as couples had to face situations they would have never dreamed possible when exchanging “I dos” years ago. While some were able to navigate their way through it and benefitted from easier access to marriage counseling through virtual sessions, others cracked.
KTVB
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
Don’t Miss Idahoan Woman Appearing on a Popular Game Show Tonight
It's not often enough that Idaho is mentioned or represented on television, so when it happens, it makes for a must-view in the Gem State. True Idahoans are proud of their roots and the people that are born and raised here, and seeing one on TV makes for an exciting time, especially when they are competing against others on a national show. One Idaho woman will represent the Gem State tonight when she lives a lifelong dream and competes on one of the most popular game shows in television history.
I Thought Idahoans Hated California, Why Are They Moving There?
In the last couple of years, there's been the highest ever recorded numbers of people (all over the country) moving to different states. More Idahoans are leaving Idaho than ever before, and people from other states are moving here more than ever before — at least that's how it feels.
11 Simple Hacks to Help Transplants Make Friends In Boise
From childhood through adulthood, loneliness can make or break someone's ability to connect with a new place or experience. If you're new to the Boise area, welcome, friend. In case no one's told you today, you're certainly not alone in your newness to the Treasure Valley. As of last year,...
Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday
Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
eastidahonews.com
How well do your plants tolerate cold temperatures?
Gardeners often talk about plant hardiness. This term refers to a plant’s ability to tolerate cold temperatures. How do you know which plants will survive in eastern Idaho?. A good starting point is to understand the USDA Hardiness Zones. For several decades the United States Department of Agriculture has been tracking weather and climate information across the country.
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
Students react to financial literacy bill
BOISE, Idaho — High school students like Zoe Mabeza and Savannah Chapman want to be as prepared as possible for life after graduation, including making smart financial decisions. Mabeza and Chapman's high school offers personal finance, a class both students took. "I'm starting to learn more about investing and...
Are You Really Breaking the Law By Burying Your Pet in Idaho?
It's never an easy thing to deal with - the family pet passing on. I can remember not that long ago when my own family dealt with a grieving loss. As a parent, I remember feeling guilty asking myself: "Where are we going to bury 'Dorothy'?" R.I.P. Dorothy. As we...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1