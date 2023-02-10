ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
These 8 Incredible Idaho Waterfalls are Worth the Drive

There is no denying Idaho's natural beauty. Growing up here, newly living here, or just visiting here, you most likely have heard of Shoshone Falls. It is one of the nation's biggest natural waterfalls and has been nicknamed "Niagara of the West". The massive and impressive falls are located in Twin Falls in the southern part of the gem state.
9 Exciting Things Friends & Family Can Do When They Visit Boise

When friends and family come to the Treasure Valley, where's the first place you're excited to take them?. As my wife and I get more familiar with the Treasure Valley, we will probably have spots we will want to take friends & family to when they visit us in Idaho. Until that happens and we continue to have friends and family join us for their first time in Idaho, we want to ensure they enjoy their time.
Hawkins Cos. Lands $56M for Idaho Project

Completion is scheduled for May 2025. Hawkins Cos. has received $56 million in construction financing for the development of Canyon Ridge, a 287-unit multifamily project in Boise, Idaho. The lender was Sunwest Bank and Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrower. Completion is scheduled for May 2025. Canyon Ridge will consist...
5 Boise Houses You Can Rent Right Now For Under $1,500

Buying a home in Boise isn't cheap as we all know. The next best thing for a lot of people is renting. Sure, you could rent an apartment or a townhome... but what about renting an actual house? There are some solid benefits to renting a home versus buying too including repairs. If something goes wrong, you know you can count on your landlord to get it repaired (at least they should).
Special Reminder to Book Your Boise Swim Lessons ASAP

In the gallery below, we've listed 10 Treasure Valley/Boise-area swim schools and instructors to help you find the best instructional fit for you and yours in time for spring and summer sign-up! Boise Area Parks That Boast The Best Fun!. New to Idaho with a family in tow? Welcome to...
Idaho Capital Sun

The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry

The owners of small outdoor-recreation businesses went before an Idaho Senate committee Monday to support legislation that would limit their legal liability when something goes awry on a trail ride, in whitewater rapids or on a hunting expedition. The legislation, Senate Bill 1051, spells out that people who hire a licensed guide or outfitter can […] The post The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise

The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
Jimmy From Yellowstone Endorses Idaho Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort

YELLOWSTONE'S JEFFERSON WHITE endorses the smokejumper. IDAHO CITY, Idaho. It isn't everyday that 161-year-old Idaho City catches the eye of an A-List Hollywood celebrity. But on Jan. 28th, Jefferson White voiced his admiration and support for the Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort on the small business' Facebook page. Jefferson, 33, is...
Cowboys fall to Boise State

February 11, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a Boise State run in the first half in a 75-63 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and became Wyoming’s all-time leader in scoring in MW games passing Justin James and Brandon Ewing with 1,100 in his career.
Boise Angrily Reacts to Early Morning Missing Person Phone Alert

If you fell asleep in the City of Boise last night, odds are, you were awaken by a loud and terrifying noise. There is absolutely NOTHING pleasant about that noise that plays out of your phone, most commonly associated with an Amber Alert. It sounds like a mix of a war siren and something that would play out of the movie 'The Purge'.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
Adorable Idaho Cabin Has a Private, Clothing Optional Hot Spring

If you feel that life has been a little intense lately, escaping to this insanely beautiful rental in Garden Valley may be just what you need to disconnect and reenergize!. A few years ago, we stumbled across an absolutely jaw-dropping Airbnb in Garden Valley. A friend had stayed there for her anniversary and the pictures she posted of the crystal clear hot springs pool in the backyard had us wanting to know more. We eventually tracked down the property on Airbnb, but discovered that it was nearly impossible to book. Two years later, it’s not even listed on the website anymore. (You can still admire it in this photo.)
