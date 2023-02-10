Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Tom Brady files official retirement paperwork with the NFL, NFLPA: report
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady filed a letter with the NFL and NFLPA confirming his retirement, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move makes Brady eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. Last week, Brady announced he was retiring from football “for...
WGMD Radio
Ryan Leaf gives advice to fellow No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson: ‘No more talking’
If anyone knows about not living up to sky-high expectations, it’s Ryan Leaf. Leaf was the second pick of the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning by the San Diego Chargers, and he’s widely regarded as the biggest bust in NFL history. A combination of poor play, injuries and bad behavior led to his career ending in 2001 after just 25 games.
WGMD Radio
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson roasts Jerry Jones over bizarre Eagles comparisons
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones oddly compared the Rams’ run to last year’s Super Bowl to the Eagles’ climb to this year’s big game. The comparison isn’t a particularly strong one because the Rams sent away virtually every one of their high draft picks to build a roster with several high-priced veterans.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
TODAY.com
Chris Stapleton leaves stadium in tears with Super Bowl 2023 national anthem performance
Chris Stapleton opened up the 2023 Super Bowl with the national anthem, inspiring tears both at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and at home. Wearing an all-black ensemble, Stapleton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.
WGMD Radio
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has message for doubters after Super Bowl LVII win: ‘Feel that s—‘
After winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a little message for those that doubted his squad. Fox’s Erin Andrews pulled Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Kelce to the side after defeating the Eagles, 38-35, and Kelce looked directly into the camera to deliver his jab at the naysayers.
WGMD Radio
Eagles’ James Bradberry admits to committing late debated penalty: ‘It was a holding’
With just under two minutes left, the Kansas City Chiefs got an automatic first down after a defensive holding call against James Bradberry on 3rd and 8. Instead of the Philadelphia Eagles getting the ball with about 1:50 to go and a timeout, the Chiefs wasted more clock and kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal with eight seconds left.
WGMD Radio
Super Bowl playing surface causes uproar after players slip and slide all over field
From the start of Super Bowl LVII, players on both squads had trouble staying upright on the new grass surface in State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changed his cleats in between the first and second quarter, and plenty of cleats were found along a sideline at halftime. On the final play of the game – a Hail Mary – Hurts slipped and underthrew the pass by several yards.
WGMD Radio
Years after a Chiefs fan donated his kidney to an Eagles fan, the pair now head to Super Bowl LVII
While the Eagles and the Chiefs are preparing to face off this Sunday in the Super Bowl, two football fans have already beat the odds. John Gladwell and Billy Welsh first crossed paths while serving together in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Welsh is a self-proclaimed lifelong fan of the Eagles, meanwhile Gladwell roots for the Chiefs.
WGMD Radio
Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning field goal comes after controversial penalty on Eagles: ‘Can’t f—ing call that’
A late defensive holding call in Super Bowl LVII is now the latest NFL controversy. On 3rd and 8, Philadelphia Eagles‘ James Bradberry was penalized on a fade route to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but many think the refs should have eaten the whistle. It was for sure a ticky-tack call...
