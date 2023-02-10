ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ryan Leaf gives advice to fellow No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson: ‘No more talking’

If anyone knows about not living up to sky-high expectations, it’s Ryan Leaf. Leaf was the second pick of the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning by the San Diego Chargers, and he’s widely regarded as the biggest bust in NFL history. A combination of poor play, injuries and bad behavior led to his career ending in 2001 after just 25 games.
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Super Bowl playing surface causes uproar after players slip and slide all over field

From the start of Super Bowl LVII, players on both squads had trouble staying upright on the new grass surface in State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changed his cleats in between the first and second quarter, and plenty of cleats were found along a sideline at halftime. On the final play of the game – a Hail Mary – Hurts slipped and underthrew the pass by several yards.
Years after a Chiefs fan donated his kidney to an Eagles fan, the pair now head to Super Bowl LVII

While the Eagles and the Chiefs are preparing to face off this Sunday in the Super Bowl, two football fans have already beat the odds. John Gladwell and Billy Welsh first crossed paths while serving together in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Welsh is a self-proclaimed lifelong fan of the Eagles, meanwhile Gladwell roots for the Chiefs.
