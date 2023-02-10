From the start of Super Bowl LVII, players on both squads had trouble staying upright on the new grass surface in State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changed his cleats in between the first and second quarter, and plenty of cleats were found along a sideline at halftime. On the final play of the game – a Hail Mary – Hurts slipped and underthrew the pass by several yards.

