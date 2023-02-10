ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Staples boys basketball caps Senior Night with victory

WESTPORT — Senior Night was a successful one for the Staples High boys basketball team Friday, as the Wreckers honored their final-year players and defeated Bridgeport Central, 67-51. With the victory, Wreckers improved to 12-4 overall for the season. Seniors Kareem Abouzeid, Ethan Cukier, Will Holleman, Charlie Honig, Ty...
WESTPORT, CT
Obituary: Joan Wetzler, 87

Following is the obituary for JOAN LITSKY ROSENBLATT WETZLER, submitted for the family by the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home. Joan Litsky Rosenblatt Wetzler, 87, of Westport, passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, in Bridgeport. Joan was born in Waterbury to Bernard and Freda Litsky. A competitive swimmer,...
WESTPORT, CT
Record score in Souper Bowl Food Drive

WESTPORT — Members of several community groups huddled Saturday outside Stop & Shop to gather food for those in need. This year’s Souper Bowl Food Drive gathered 698 brown bags of non-perishable food — a record — for the Westport Human Services pantry at the Gillespie Center.
WESTPORT, CT
Scottish folk band to perform at MoCA Westport

WESTPORT — A modern twist on a “Highlands old time” is in store Feb. 18 when Scottish folk musicians, Talisk, kick off the 2023 “Music at MoCA” series. The band’s concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the museum, 19 Newtown Turnpike. For additional information and to reserve tickets online, click here.
WESTPORT, CT
Police: Credit card thief nabbed a second time

WESTPORT — A 30-year-old man faces a string of charges after he stole a woman’s purse from a car and illegally used her credit card at a local store — a crime he previously carried out in town, police said. Jonathan Doherty, of Norwalk, was charged Feb....
WESTPORT, CT
Westport on affordable housing high wire as 8-30g moratorium expires

WESTPORT — As Westport’s four-year moratorium to the state’s affordable housing law, widely known by its statutory number, 8-30g, expires next month, a “community conversation” about its impact is planned Feb. 27 at the Westport Library. Panelists for the program, set for 7 p.m. Monday,...
WESTPORT, CT
Property transfers Jan. 23-27

WESTPORT–During the week of January 23-27, three properties changed hands for $3.5 million, generating $9,000 in conveyance tax. One year ago, ten properties changed hands for a total of $19.8 million. 11 High Point Road sold for $1,650,000. Seller: Joseph A Daley & Jacqueline Barchilon. Buyer: Nazar Ivaniv. 4...
WESTPORT, CT
Cars you don’t want, Westport firefighters do

WESTPORT — Got a clunker that needs to junked? A heap you plan to heave?. Westport firefighters to the rescue. In this case, the Fire Department is offering to take an unwanted vehicle off your hands and use it for a good cause: fire training. Local firefighters were dispatched...
WESTPORT, CT

