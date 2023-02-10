Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Sinner returns to winner’s circle by winning seventh singles title in Montpellier
Jannik Sinner with the Open Sud de France title in Montpellier in February 2023 Image Credit: JB Autissier / Panoramic. 19-year-olds Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune may have grabbed much of the spotlight over the past six months on the men’s tour. But 21-year-old Jannik Sinner served up notice that he is still among the game’s biggest young talents as he captured his seventh ATP singles title on Sunday.
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Sinner wins the trophy
Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, won the Montpellier Open trophy by defeating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Sunday. Winner winner, Jannik Sinner 🏆 @janniksin pic.twitter.com/SCOM5BbHPq. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 12, 2023. Earlier in the tournament, Sinner, ranked No 17,...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Coria beats Ramos-Vinolas to reach final and break into top 50
Argentine Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, advanced to the final of the Cordoba Open by beating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Saturday. Coria, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the match between qualifier Hugo Dellien...
tennismajors.com
WTA Linz: Vondrousova goes down in three sets to Potapova in semis
Czech Marketa Vondrousova went down to Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Saturday. Potapova, ranked No 44, will play the winner of the match between Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, and Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Samsonova to meet Bencic in final
Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 8 seed, moved into the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by edging out Chinese Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on Saturday. Samsonova, ranked No 19, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, next. See you on Sunday 👋. Liudmila Samsonova holds off...
tennismajors.com
Bencic saves championship points to score tour-leading 12th win & second title of 2023
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic celebrates winning during her second round match at the 2023 Australian Open Image Credit: AI/Reuters/Panoramic. During the second set of Sunday’s final in Abu Dhabi, Belinda Bencic was one point away from defeat three times against Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. The Swiss saved each of...
tennismajors.com
History in Dallas: Wu becomes first Chinese man to reach ATP singles final
China’s Yibing Wu created history at the Dallas Open on Saturday as the 23-year-old upset top seed Taylor Fritz to become the first player from his country to reach an ATP singles final in the Open Era. Wu, the 2017 US Open boys singles champion, won a tight contest...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Baez delights home fans by winning second career singles title
Sebastian Baez won the Cordoba Open trophy on Sunday by defeating No 6 seed Federico Coria 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. This was the second career singles title for the 22-year-old Argentine, who won the title in Estoril last year. “Winning a tournament in Argentina is...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Isner wins 501st career tiebreak to reach final
No 5 seed John Isner edged out No 6 seed J.J. Wolf 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) to move into the final of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Saturday evening. — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) February 11, 2023. The third set tiebreak was Isner’s 501st of his career,...
