jack1065.com
Informational meeting on proposed Otsego Public Safety millage increase tonight
OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Otsego tonight will hold the first in a series of informational meetings on their upcoming Public Safety proposal. If it passes, the current two-mill, 10-year public safety millage from 2016 will be increased to four-mills. City Manager Aaron Mitchell says the extra of two mills is enough to hire two additional medical first responders to staff the station.
Kalamazoo County loses latest court battle in connection with a property dispute in Prairie View park
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County officials lost yet another decision regarding a dispute over a family-owned cottage inside Prairie View Park on Thursday. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Curtis Bell ruled that the county cannot take over the property via eminent domain guidelines. The dispute over the...
Neighborhood Mow and Maintenance Program returning after being paused by COVID-19
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Calhoun County Land Bank Authority announced on Monday it is re-introducing its Neighborhood Mow & Maintenance Program and is seeking applicants to assist with mowing and maintenance projects in Battle Creek and Albion. Community groups are encouraged to apply for the program to...
Process to find a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education huddled again this week with the consulting firm helping them select a new superintendent. Thursday’s workshop was led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the Michigan Association of School Boards. That group has been hired by KPS to lead the search for a replacement for former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down two months ago.
After attorney fees, Kalamazoo County to receive almost $1.6 million from Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While some counties have already received their money, Kalamazoo County is expected to soon receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation. Meijer is expected to pay the county a total of $2,075,000, but after attorney fees, $1,556, 250...
2,500 jobs expected to be created with new BlueOval Battery Park Michigan to be built near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company Monday afternoon confirmed it will invest $3.5 billion to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall, saying the project will create 2,500 jobs and that the type of batteries being made will help lower the cost of EVs.
Calhoun County authorities looking for Pennfield Township shooting suspect
PENNFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who fired a gun at another man after an early Monday morning fight in Pennfield Township. Deputies were called to Capital Avenue NE near Hopkins Street around 12:15...
Kalamazoo man killed while crossing street Friday evening
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 65-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Friday evening after being struck while crossing a street in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Portage Street near Miller Road at around 6:50 p.m. Officers...
Three suspects in County Jail following short pursuit in Oshtemo
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three 17 year old men are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in Oshtemo Township Saturday afternoon. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle just before 5 pm, and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating Pennfield Twp shooting, no injuries reported
PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place just after midnight on Monday morning in the 1400 Block of Capital Avenue NE in Pennfield Township. When they arrived, deputies found the victim who was uninjured. The suspect had...
Kalamazoo man with long felony history gets prison time for drug and weapons charge, as well as assault with intent to commit murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 27-year-old Kalamazoo man arrested in March 2022 on drug trafficking and weapons charges has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says William Henderson, Jr. was arrested in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol in a bag with over 13 grams of cocaine. As a felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms but reportedly openly displayed the weapon to others at a Kalamazoo block party shortly before his arrest.
