OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Otsego tonight will hold the first in a series of informational meetings on their upcoming Public Safety proposal. If it passes, the current two-mill, 10-year public safety millage from 2016 will be increased to four-mills. City Manager Aaron Mitchell says the extra of two mills is enough to hire two additional medical first responders to staff the station.

OTSEGO, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO