Jacksonville, FL

Rit
3d ago

the drugs on my block are rampant.hernando is loaded with drugs.sheriffs are trying hard but can't keep up with it.the people should step up and help the deputy's.make them phone calls!!!

niceville.com

11 facing life sentences in Florida drug trafficking conspiracy

FLORIDA – Sixteen people have pleaded guilty in connection with a Florida drug trafficking conspiracy that reportedly involved three drug trafficking organizations, and 11 of the individuals face up to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida man pleads guilty to firearms offense, facing 15 years

FLORIDA – A Florida convicted felon has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while on bond for a separate firearms offense. Cory Lee Kelly, 34, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg. Kelly faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Florida postal carrier accused of stealing mail, indicted

FLORIDA – A Florida postal carrier has been indicted on a charge of theft of mail after she allegedly removed a gift card from the mail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return...
SATSUMA, FL
niceville.com

Florida meth dealer is dealt more than a decade behind bars

FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CarBuzz.com

Florida Law Enforcement Turn To Muscle Cars To Catch Reckless Drivers

Law enforcement officials in Florida have turned to muscle cars to help fight the scourge of speeding and reckless driving in the state, reports 10 Tampa Bay. Unmarked vehicles like the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro are instrumental in bringing offenders to book, providing officers with a stealthier vehicle to catch bad drivers. Sergeant Michael Schade of the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) told the news outlet these vehicles allow police to catch motorists who think there are no officers around.
FLORIDA STATE
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Man wanted in Florida captured after wrong-way, I-70 chase

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating wanted suspect on multiple charges after a wrong-way chase on Interstate 70 and manhunt. On February 9, a sheriff's deputy made contact with a suspicious motorist on Interstate 70, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Brandon M Capps, refused to identify himself and drove away, the wrong way down the interstate.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
calleochonews.com

Proponents have high hopes for recreational marijuana being legalized in Florida

Florida gets one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana. What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?. In Florida, a constitutional proposal to make recreational marijuana use lawful has cleared a key legal obstacle and is headed for the ballot. The number of signatures the amendment's supporters presented was sufficient to warrant a review by the Florida Supreme Court.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

MCSO: Attempted Murder Suspect Caught in Martin County

Martin County - Monday February 13, 2023: A woman wanted in connection with an attempted murder in the Jacksonville area was located and arrested in Martin County Monday, February 13th. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year old Ta’liah Amond King was detained on a warrant....
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
TEXAS STATE

