Read full article on original website
Rit
3d ago
the drugs on my block are rampant.hernando is loaded with drugs.sheriffs are trying hard but can't keep up with it.the people should step up and help the deputy's.make them phone calls!!!
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Office Supply Store: Office Depot to Close Down Several Locations In 2023Minha D.Orlando, FL
Jacksonville couple arrested in Orange Park for shooting at each other with child in vehicleZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenJacksonville, FL
Veterans and Family Free Mobile Dental Opportunity 4-8 April!Veterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Middleburg, FL
Children Brutally Murdered When Left Home AloneMCJacksonville, FL
Related
niceville.com
11 facing life sentences in Florida drug trafficking conspiracy
FLORIDA – Sixteen people have pleaded guilty in connection with a Florida drug trafficking conspiracy that reportedly involved three drug trafficking organizations, and 11 of the individuals face up to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States...
niceville.com
Florida man pleads guilty to firearms offense, facing 15 years
FLORIDA – A Florida convicted felon has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while on bond for a separate firearms offense. Cory Lee Kelly, 34, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg. Kelly faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
niceville.com
Florida postal carrier accused of stealing mail, indicted
FLORIDA – A Florida postal carrier has been indicted on a charge of theft of mail after she allegedly removed a gift card from the mail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return...
niceville.com
Florida meth dealer is dealt more than a decade behind bars
FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
Three Louisiana Men Sentenced in Federal Court for Illegal Possession of Firearms
Three Louisiana Men Sentenced in Federal Court for Illegal Possession of Firearms. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of three defendants for illegally possessing firearms. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the three men in United States District Court in Louisiana.
Action News Jax
Glock switches that turn handguns into illegal machine guns on the rise in Jacksonville
A Glock switch turns a legal handgun into an illegal machine gun. The switches are showing up in cases in and around Jacksonville more frequently.
Florida Law Enforcement Turn To Muscle Cars To Catch Reckless Drivers
Law enforcement officials in Florida have turned to muscle cars to help fight the scourge of speeding and reckless driving in the state, reports 10 Tampa Bay. Unmarked vehicles like the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro are instrumental in bringing offenders to book, providing officers with a stealthier vehicle to catch bad drivers. Sergeant Michael Schade of the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) told the news outlet these vehicles allow police to catch motorists who think there are no officers around.
News4Jax.com
Gun used in 2021 shooting among 10 firearms found during search of Jacksonville Beach home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Monday announced the arrests of four people accused of various gun crimes. Waters said on Jan. 29 JSO officers were trying to track down a Jacksonville teen who was accused of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. Water said...
Sheriff: Man wanted in Florida captured after wrong-way, I-70 chase
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating wanted suspect on multiple charges after a wrong-way chase on Interstate 70 and manhunt. On February 9, a sheriff's deputy made contact with a suspicious motorist on Interstate 70, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Brandon M Capps, refused to identify himself and drove away, the wrong way down the interstate.
calleochonews.com
Proponents have high hopes for recreational marijuana being legalized in Florida
Florida gets one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana. What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?. In Florida, a constitutional proposal to make recreational marijuana use lawful has cleared a key legal obstacle and is headed for the ballot. The number of signatures the amendment's supporters presented was sufficient to warrant a review by the Florida Supreme Court.
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentenced
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in northern Alabama was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday.
wqcs.org
MCSO: Attempted Murder Suspect Caught in Martin County
Martin County - Monday February 13, 2023: A woman wanted in connection with an attempted murder in the Jacksonville area was located and arrested in Martin County Monday, February 13th. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year old Ta’liah Amond King was detained on a warrant....
Jacksonville couple arrested in Orange Park for shooting at each other with child in vehicle
A Jacksonville couple is in Clay County Jail after shooting at each other from their vehicles while driving in Orange Park, deputies say. A child was riding as a passenger during the incident.
wdhn.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for dealing fentanyl, possessing gun
U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Brandon Corey Skeith, 40, of Jacksonville to seven years and eight months in federal prison for possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute it and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Skeith had pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2022.
First Coast News
Arrests made after Instagram video leads police to Jacksonville Beach Airbnb, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men were arrested in Jacksonville Beach as a result of a social media video that helped lead investigators to the Airbnb where they were possibly staying, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday. The arrests were part of an initiative Waters called "Operation Social Dilemma." Deshyh...
floridapolitics.com
‘Housing not handcuffs’: Reggie Gaffney Jr. says no to Jacksonville panhandling ban
"I have concerns about upgraded charges, an increase in incarcerations, unwanted arrests, and deaths." The Jacksonville City Council is poised to pass a ban on panhandling at city intersections, but one Democrat continues to be a no. Councilman Reggie Gaffney. Jr., who was the sole “no” vote against the bill...
Action News Jax
Kingsland police arrest man in connection to Gary’s Place stabbing
KPD announced that it arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend stabbing at Gary’s Place.
Flagler County deputies seize drugs, cash in 2 days of patrols
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley is commending his deputies for getting dangerous drugs off the streets.
Comments / 6