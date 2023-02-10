Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Brody's Diner in Shrewsbury a breakfast staple along Route 20
SHREWSBURY — As Brody's Diner co-owner Christina Gonzalez opened the diner at 6 a.m., she looked around with some surprise at the empty eatery. "We're usually busy by now," Gonzalez said. "That's February for you!" A mere hour later, Gonzalez is a whirlwind of efficiency on the fly as...
Mystery lies in basement of historic Denholm Building as it awaits unknown fate
WORCESTER - The escalators that once shuttled thousands of shoppers among floors are shut off. The windows that once beckoned shoppers on Front Street with the newest styles and fashions now hold historical and cultural artifacts that one would expect to see in a museum rather than a department store.
thisweekinworcester.com
Local Musicians Honored at Worcester Music Awards
WORCESTER - Local musicians were celebrated at Off the Rails, at 90 Commercial St., on Wednesday at the 2022 Worcester Music Awards presented by Pulse Magazine. The award show celebrates the best and brightest musical talent in the Worcester area included over 25 award categories in recognition of the talent and dedication of performers across a diverse range of musical styles.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 119 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,894-square-foot home on Grenier Avenue in Webster that sold for $370,000.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 15 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,268-square-foot home on Quarry Street in Ware that sold for $361,000.
Eater
Boston Food and Drink Happenings to Check Out This Weekend
Welcome to Eater’s periodic roundup of weekend food and drink events worth checking out around town. Want to let us know about an upcoming Boston-area event? Get in touch at boston@eater.com. Saturday, February 11. Celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl show in style. Mexican-leaning Back Bay restaurant Citrus and Salt is...
BC Heights
A Historic Man Who Deserves Recognition: Boston College Should Name 245 Beacon Street After Rev. J. Donald Monan
Through his 24 years at the helm of Boston College, former University President Rev. J. Donald Monan, S.J. saved BC from financial ruin and bolstered the University’s status as a top institution of American higher education. Now, regardless of its financial interests, the University should honor Monan’s transformative presidency...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Boston 25 News WFXT
‘I am still pinching myself’: Lexington native makes Grammy history
Piano has been the soundtrack of Steven Feifke’s life for nearly three decades.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Rockingham Park | Shopping mall in New Hampshire
The Mall at Rockingham Park is the largest shopping mall in the state of New Hampshire, with 1,024,171 square feet (95,148.6 m2) of floor space. The mall is located in the town of Salem, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston. The mall is adjacent to Interstate 93 and the former Rockingham Park race track in Salem, and was the state's third shopping mall to be built. The mall now hosts 144 stores, with Macy's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods as anchors with two vacant anchors last occupied by Lord & Taylor and Sears.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store In New Hampshire Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
It can be safely agreed upon that too much sugar isn’t a good thing. But sometimes a little bit of sugar is a great thing! For those with a sweet tooth out there, this spectacular candy shop in Dover, New Hampshire is a place to put on your bucket list.
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local. Have you heard of m cacao chocolates, who uses all lower case letters but...
shutter16.com
Dropkick Murphys Release Compelling Video For “Never Git Drunk No More” Featuring Duet With DKM’s Ken Casey & Nikki Lane
St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour Kicks Off March 1 With Full Electric Rock Shows; Nikki Lane To Appear At March 16 Show In Boston. As Dropkick Murphys near the end of a hugely successful European tour and prepare for the March 1 launch of their U.S. St. Patrick’s Day Tour that will feature fully electric rock shows, the band has released a compelling video for “Never Git Drunk No More,” a duet with DKM’s Ken Casey and acclaimed alt country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane. Lane will perform the song live with Dropkick Murphys on March 16 in Boston where she’ll join Dropkick Murphys on the bill.
WCVB
Senior Salon days provide more than just haircuts at Lexington's Minutemen Technical High School
LEXINGTON, Mass. — It's a self-care day for a number of older adults in the salon at Minuteman Technical High School in Lexington. Hair is cut, washed and styled by students eager to learn. “I just love that we can make people feel beautiful not only on the outside...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Massachusetts Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In a state that’s known mostly for its seafood, you may not expect there to be some incredible, juicy, mouthwatering bbq around as well. Well, we’re here to tell you that it’s true! And you can find some of the best bbq in Massachusetts at an unassuming eatery in Peabody. Big Pig Barbecue & Catering is the place for carnivores to get some incredibly tasty smoked meats.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident Alex Howe reported missing
IPSWICH — A missing persons report has been filed with the Ipswich Police Department for local resident Alex Howe. A familiar face around the downtown area, he has not been seen or heard from in at least five days. Ipswich chief of police Paul Nikas said, “Alex was last...
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants
Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
