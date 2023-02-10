Read full article on original website
NorthStar Gaming Received Playtech Investment of C$12.25m
Canadian sports betting company NorthStar Gaming announced it has received a strategic investment of C$12.25 million ($9.19 million) from Playtech by way of a convertible debenture loan. Accelerate Growth, Expand User Base. The funds provided by Playtech completed the concurrent financing NorthStar Gaming needs in connection with its reverse takeover...
Stram Entertainment Is Ready to Acquire FansUnite Entertainment’s Affiliate Brand
As announced by FansUnite Entertainment Inc, BestOdds.com’s operator Stram Entertainment has signed a strategic deal to acquire BetPrep. The decision was made as a result of FansUnite’s strategy to optimize its operations, focus on profit, and accelerate its revenue growth. The international entertainment and sports company that offers...
