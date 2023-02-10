Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU softball suffers lopsided loss as Florida explodes for 21 runs
TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois State softball was mercy ruled in five innings as No. 4-ranked Florida took down the Redbirds 21-0 on Saturday at the University of South Florida Tournament. Hannah Meeks made her Redbird debut on the mound but only made it through 0.2 innings after giving up...
Click10.com
Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. – A 61-year-old man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game after making a stop at a RaceTrac gas station. Roman Rodriguez, of Hillsborough County, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. High school basketball coach fired after posing as...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023
Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Longboat Observer
Abdul Gaffar, PhD
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Abdul Gaffar, PhD; a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and inventor, in Lakewood Ranch FL, on February 2, 2023. He was born in Rangoon, Burma, on December 10, 1939. He earned his BS in Chemistry and Bacteriology from the...
Bay News 9
Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats
TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
News4Jax.com
Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing
BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
fox13news.com
Alligator with taped snout trapped in Brandon retention pond: ‘It’s inhumane’
BRANDON, Fla. - A Hillsborough County woman is hoping to get help rescuing an alligator from her community’s retention pond. She told FOX13 the gator’s mouth has been taped shut since December when a trapper attempted to remove it from the pond. "Whoever attempted to trap him and...
Longboat Observer
Greek Glendi in Sarasota adds to its menu
As Sarasota’s Yianni Chalvadakis poured Metaxa, a Greek brandy, into a sizzling cast iron skillet that was cooking kasseri cheese, flames erupted. In typical Greek fashion, Chalvadakis exclaimed, “Opa!”. Opa, loosely translated is kind of a Greek way of saying, "wow," and it fit the moment perfectly. “I...
cbs12.com
Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.
When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
Road partially closed after car crashes into multiple TECO poles
Tampa police announced that a part of North Howard Avenue would be closed after a car crashed into several power poles.
Longboat Observer
Take a shot with these tequilas on National Margarita Day on Feb. 22
Tequila might not always be the answer, but it’s worth a shot – especially on National Margarita Day, which Google tells me is Feb. 22. Nowadays you see alcohol aficionados ordering espresso martinis with tequila instead of vodka (or is that just me?). The high visibility of celebrity created tequilas is impossible to miss (try Kendall Jenner’s 818 Añejo), and restaurant cocktail menus that were once drowning in generic gin offerings have remolded themselves to pour agave-based cocktails for your liking.
Mysuncoast.com
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock Fire District said. No one was in the home, on Bay Drive, when the fire broke out about 10 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.
Green burial in Florida: How a 'reef ball' memorializes those who've passed, fosters life underwater
SARASOTA, Fla. — Death is not a subject we enjoy talking about or like to think about, but it’s important, especially for your family, to plan. There are plenty of options, and there’s a green option – a green burial – just off the coast of Sarasota where hundreds of people have found their final resting place and are creating life after death.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station
TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
PHOTOS: Car goes into Sarasota Bay after driver jumps out to chase dog
Police said the dog jumped out of the vehicle as its owner was driving, and the man chased after it.
