City pushes to attract businesses, developers to major commercial thoroughfare
Office building sale: A 36,149-square-foot office building in Naples has sold. A company named Buffalo Grove Venture bought the property at 1185 Immokalee Road for $10 million. The three-story building was built in 2002. According to Collier County property records, the previous owner, Naples 9 LLC, paid $11.5 million for the building in 2008. LSI Cos. represented the seller.
Are parking woes the start of an existential crisis for Holmes Beach?
Officials in the city, county and state wrestle over who can access a public beach. The population on Holmes Beach is going down. So has parking available for anyone not living in the community. Tensions between the barrier island community and Manatee County, meanwhile, only escalated in recent years. Meetings...
Public invited to comment in SPD accreditation program
Sarasota residents are invited to participate in the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation process of the Sarasota Police Department. A team of assessors from the CFA will arrive on March 21 to examine all aspects of SPD’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. To achieve accredited status, the department must comply with multiple standards, many of them critical to life, health, safety and best practices.
Joint Venture Buys Ellenton Property for Luxury Apartments
A luxury condominium will soon begin construction near Ellenton Premium outlets. In a joint venture, Defined Companies and Nadeb Investments Group purchased a 7.86-acre property on Factory Shops Boulevard for $4.95 million. Now developers expect to build a 235-unit luxury apartment complex advertising resort amenities. SVN Commercial Advisory Group represented...
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.
When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
Hunsader Farms could see changes
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
Homebuilders set to capitalize on shifting demographics
Key takeaway: As Tampa Bay housing costs continue to price prospective buyers out of the market, homebuilders flock to outlying areas in anticipation of surging demand. Core challenge: The inflated cost of materials has made it difficult for builders to keep homes priced in the $350,000-$400,000 range that attracts young families looking to move up from a starter home or rental.
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss
For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.
Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry
BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
Greek Glendi in Sarasota adds to its menu
As Sarasota’s Yianni Chalvadakis poured Metaxa, a Greek brandy, into a sizzling cast iron skillet that was cooking kasseri cheese, flames erupted. In typical Greek fashion, Chalvadakis exclaimed, “Opa!”. Opa, loosely translated is kind of a Greek way of saying, "wow," and it fit the moment perfectly. “I...
Red tide warning issued for all 16 Sarasota County beaches
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a health advisory on Wednesday to remind residents about the presence of red tide along area beaches.
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Farmers markets in Tampa Bay
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Tampa Bay, Florida
SPD welcomes new four-legged officer
The Sarasota Police Department has sworn in a new four-legged law enforcement officer. Czech Republic-born K-9 Kodak, a German shepherd, has completed 640 hours of initial training with handler Officer Paul Gagnon. Training includes patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension. Gagnon joined the SPD K-9...
